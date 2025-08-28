Washington, DC, — It was the first week of school after the summer break in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Pencil tips were sharp and notebooks crisp. Children streamed into Annunciation Catholic Church for a quick back-to-school prayer.

Just then, gunfire ripped through the stillness of Wednesday morning.

Two children were shot dead. Eight and ten years old. Seventeen others were wounded, fourteen of them kids.

Teachers shepherded students through broken windows, shards of broken glass and corridors slick with panic. Outside, 23-year-old Robin Westman ran to the parking lot, ending his own life.

Minneapolis, bisected by the Mississippi River, known for its parks and lakes, woke to a grim number: the 287th mass shooting of 2025 in the US, as per Gun Violence Archive reports. Thousands wounded. Hundreds dead.

While numbers are cold. Faces are not.

The gunman, as per police, used three weapons, fired dozens of rounds, and tried to barricade the doors on one side of the church.

Shooter and his trail of messages

Westman had no criminal record.

Police and the FBI say he acted alone. Approached from the side. Rifles, shotgun, pistol. Dozens of rounds fired through church windows at school children.

Inscribed on his weapons: "Kill Donald Trump," "Where is your God?" "For the Children," "Nuke India."

It appears there was a mix of things: Political rage. Some religious contempt. Xenophobia. Investigators find no group ties. Online activity is currently under review.

A deleted YouTube channel shows livestreamed attack, videos of weapons, and cryptic messages.

Minnesota authorities report Westman was on some sort of antipsychotic medication. Social media speculation, mostly unverified, suggests personal grievances.

No official motive has been released yet. FBI is examining possible radicalisation. The picture is chaotic extremism, not a plan.

What else do we know?



Federal officials referred to Westman as transgender.

According to the shooter's AP profile, a judge approved his petition in 2020, signed by Westman’s mother, asking for a name change from Robert to Robin, saying the petitioner wants the "name to reflect that identification."

Before the name change, the younger Westman attended Annunciation through the eighth grade, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune.



Westman's uncle, former Kentucky state lawmaker Bob Heleringer, said, "I wish he had shot me instead of innocent schoolchildren."

The human toll

In the shooting's wake, Minneapolis descended into chaos.



Parents rushed to hospitals, phones in hand. Teachers led students through fear. Neighbours and first responders outside tried to make sense. Candles flickered. Toys were promptly left at the church doors.

Minneapolis knows trauma.

There has been street violence previously. Now, another layer: mass shootings targeting children in schools and churches.

How did Westman get weapons? Could it have been prevented? What signs were missed, by whom?