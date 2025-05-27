In the heart of Gaza, where the echoes of war often drown out the laughter of children, 11-year-old Yaqeen Hammad had emerged as a symbol of resilience and hope.

But her life was tragically cut short by an Israeli air strike in Deir al-Balah on May 24.

Known as Gaza's youngest influencer, Yaqeen's social media presence was more than just a digital footprint; it was a lifeline for many. She had amassed over 106K followers on Instagram.

Through her posts, she offered practical survival tips for families navigating life under siege, such as cooking without gas and finding clean water sources. Her content was infused with a sense of purpose—to bring a semblance of normalcy and joy to children whose lives had been upended by war.

Yaqeen was killed on Friday night after Israeli forces shelled the al-Baraka in central Gaza.

Her death comes amid one of the deadliest weekends of the war, with intensified strikes claiming over 80 lives, many of them children.

Collaborating with her older brother, Mohamed, and the Ouena collective — a Gaza-based non-profit organisation, Yaqeen distributed food, toys, and clothing to displaced families.

Her efforts were not just acts of charity but powerful statements of solidarity and humanity in the face of adversity.

As word of Yaqeen’s death spread, sorrow rippled across social media. Journalists, aid workers, and followers from around the world shared messages mourning not just a child, but a symbol of courage in Gaza.