In pictures: Palestinians, Israelis erupt in joy as Hamas, Israel agree on first phase of Gaza deal
In pictures: Palestinians, Israelis erupt in joy as Hamas, Israel agree on first phase of Gaza dealPalestinians take to the ruins of Gaza to celebrate the deal, and Israelis flood the streets of Israel to express their joy.
Palestinians in Gaza take to the ruins of the blockaded enclave to celebrate the deal. / Reuters
4 hours ago

After two long, winding years of destruction and slaughter, the US President announced that Hamas and Israel had signed off on the first phase of his peace plan.

The announcement sent Palestinians in besieged Gaza into euphoria, who took to the ruins of the blockaded enclave to celebrate the deal.

Likewise, Israelis, including the families of the captives, flooded the streets to celebrate the deal that aims to bring an end to Israel's carnage in Gaza.

Here are some of the images:

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
