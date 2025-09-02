WORLD
1 min read
Deadly explosion hits public rally in southwestern Pakistan
Blast took place in Quetta, capital of southwestern Balochistan province, soon after culmination of gathering.
Footage on local broadcaster Samaa News showed people putting injured people into police vans and private vehicles. / AA
September 2, 2025

At least 13 people were killed when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a political rally in Balochistan, two officials in the troubled southwestern Pakistani province told AFP.

At least 30 people were wounded in the explosion, which took place in the parking lot of a stadium on Tuesday evening in the provincial capital Quetta where hundreds of members of the Balochistan National Party (BNP) had gathered, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Footage on local broadcaster Samaa News showed people putting injured people into police vans and private vehicles.

The gathering was organised by the Balochistan National Party, a nationalist party led by Sardar Akhtar Mengal, a former chief minister of the province.

SOURCE:AA, AFP
