In recent days, India and Pakistan have been engaged in their most expansive military conflict in decades, well beyond their disputed Kashmir border.

On May 8, Sirens blared and an enforced blackout by the local authorities was imposed in some of the northern states and cities of India including Indian-administered Kashmir. Blasts were heard soon after as missiles and drones flew across the sky, according to local witnesses.

Parallelly, an equally dangerous war erupted across television screens and social media feeds. Multiple Indian television channels aired blatantly false claims that Pakistani cities were under attack.

The coordinated disinformation campaign designed to inflame nationalist sentiment did not come from trolls but a stream of misleading content played from mainstream media networks with massive national audiences. Major Indian news outlets broadcast a torrent of fabricated reports aimed at vilifying Pakistan.

Concerted campaign of vile imagination

The channel DNA went so far as to post on its official X handle: “India attacks Pakistani Capital Islamabad!” The post was later deleted without explanation.

Zee News amplified claims devoid of facts: “Pakistan’s Capital Islamabad has been occupied!”

The frenzy didn’t stop there. Aaj Tak simulated a military strike on Karachi Port, broadcasting the fabricated destruction live from its studio as if covering a real-time offensive.

India Today joined in by alleging an Indian assault on both Lahore and Karachi.

Times Now Bharat took it a step further with theatrical newsroom histrionics, even enlisting a retired Indian serviceman to legitimise the charade. The performance was so exaggerated that it drew both public ridicule and concern.

Among the most egregious fabrications was a report from ABP News, falsely claiming that Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir had been arrested.