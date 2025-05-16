This week, Türkiye hosted three critical diplomatic events: Russia-Ukraine peace talks, a NATO summit, and negotiations surrounding Iran’s nuclear programme.

That these disparate, high-stakes meetings all took place in Türkiye is not coincidental. Rather, it is emblematic of the country’s evolving foreign policy posture—assertive, mediatory, and increasingly central to global affairs, according to analysts

For years, Türkiye has balanced itself delicately between East and West , utilising its strategic geography and political pragmatism to play the role of intermediary.

Yet, analysts say, the convergence of these particular diplomatic efforts in a single week highlights not just Ankara’s geographic value, but its expanding influence as a trusted actor on the world stage.

A trust crisis, and Türkiye’s advantage

At the heart of Ankara’s growing diplomatic weight lies a phenomenon that has become more pronounced since the COVID-19 pandemic: the erosion of trust between states.

According to Gurkan Demir, researcher at the Türkiye Research Foundation, “States have increasingly experienced a crisis of trust, beginning with the COVID-19 pandemic and further exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war.”

Indeed, early in the pandemic, Türkiye’s shipment of medical aid to countries in need stood in stark contrast to reports of European governments confiscating protective equipment bound for neighbouring nations. That moment became a symbol of Türkiye’s principled international conduct—conduct that has since become a pillar of its foreign policy.

Demir explains that Türkiye’s distinct approach has continued into subsequent conflicts: from establishing humanitarian corridors during the Russia-Ukraine war, to its pivotal role in the global grain deal, to its consistent humanitarian aid to Gaza amid Israel’s ongoing military campaign.

“Türkiye took steps toward peace and provided humanitarian assistance to Gaza amid Israel’s massacre, which has escalated into what many describe as genocide,” Demir notes. “On the international stage, Türkiye acted as the voice of Gaza.”

The same principle-driven diplomacy has informed Türkiye’s efforts in Syria, Libya, Karabakh, the Balkans, and even the recent India-Pakistan standoff. The result? A foreign policy identity that is stabilising and proactive, setting Türkiye apart in an increasingly unpredictable international environment.

Playing host: A platform for dialogue

Hosting the trilateral Russia-Ukraine meeting this week, Türkiye is once again positioning itself as a platform for dialogue in an otherwise deadlocked conflict.

Despite Western sanctions and persistent combat on the frontlines, Ankara has maintained open communication channels with both Kiev and Moscow. In fact, it remains one of the few NATO countries with high-level contacts in the Kremlin, an asset that allows it to mediate when others cannot.

According to Ayhan Sari, associate professor at the Turkish-German University, “To understand why Türkiye has become a key player in these negotiations, we need to look at its recent diplomatic track record — from Syria to Karabakh, from Libya to the Eastern Mediterranean, from the Russia-Ukraine war to Israel’s expansionist policies in the region through Palestine.”

What distinguishes Türkiye’s conduct, Sari argues, is not just adherence to international law but a remarkable openness and sincerity.

“Türkiye has built a reputation for being open, transparent, and sincere in its dealings — engaging with all sides directly, without backdoor politics or hidden agendas. This approach has earned Türkiye the trust of multiple conflicting parties.”

The current talks aim not only to reopen humanitarian corridors and restart grain exports but to negotiate an ambitious 30-day ceasefire, which Turkish officials have described as a potential “turning point.” If successful, it would be Türkiye’s most significant diplomatic breakthrough since the 2022 grain deal.

NATO and the strategic balancing act