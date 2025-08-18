Washington DC — The stakes are high for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On Monday, Zelenskyy is scheduled to attend a high-stakes meeting at the White House with US President Donald Trump, supported by a number of European leaders, to discuss ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

Should talks falter, the US may cease mediation or military support, potentially enabling Russia to escalate its military actions within Ukraine.

Zelenskyy, to avoid America's wrath, may concede territory to Russia for security guarantees — a move some experts deem "political suicide."

"The stakes are enormous for all parties involved," Mariya Y. Omelicheva, a Professor of Strategy at the National War College in Washington, DC-based National Defence University, tells TRT World.

She says Ukraine's sovereignty hangs in the balance, Europe's security is at risk, and Trump’s aspirations to cement his legacy as a peacemaker all "are on the line."

"Given his [Trump] strong motivation to bring the conflict to an end, it’s unlikely he would abandon the mediation effort entirely. However, he may leverage the threat of withdrawing US support to pressure Kyiv [Kiev] and its European partners into accepting terms that are less favourable to them."

Possible NATO-like security guarantees that Ukraine would need for any peace with Russia to be durable are on the table for discussion.

Russian President Putin opposes Ukraine joining NATO outright. But Trump's team claims the Russian leader is open to allies agreeing to defend Ukraine if it is attacked.

On Sunday night, Trump suggested that Ukraine could not regain Crimea, a peninsula occupied by Russia in 2014, setting off an armed conflict that led to its broader invasion in 2022.

Trump said Putin reiterated during their recent meeting in Alaska that he wants the key Donetsk and Luhansk regions that make up the Donbass.

Trump has ceased advocating for a ceasefire, now favouring a comprehensive peace accord.

Besides Zelesnkyy, those attending the White House meetings include, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Room for compromise?

Mikhail Alexseev, a Professor of Political Science at San Diego State University, California, calls Monday's meetings "supremely significant."

"This is a multilateral summit without preset agreements. Possible outcomes may range from the US withdrawing its support for Ukraine and the war continuing, with Russia emboldened in its aggression, to the US president accepting Ukraine's and European security concerns and doubling up pressure on Moscow, militarily and economically, to have it change its stance," Alexseev tells TRT World.

"We may see some intermediate outcomes, but the gap between Russian demands and what Ukraine can accept without risking to perish as a sovereign state remains enormous," he says.

"It cannot be bridged without Russia at least dropping its claims to still unoccupied Ukrainian territories and withdrawing from some Ukrainian territories in the South and without the US and Europe committing to deploy some kind of tripwire military force in or around Ukraine."