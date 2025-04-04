For the first time in MI5's 115-year history, the famous UK spy agency is revealing some of its secrets in a London show featuring confessions from double agents and James Bond-like gadgets.

Under the spotlight is Karl Muller, one of the first major enemies captured by the domestic intelligence agency in 1915, and his fruity demise.

Agents suspected Muller of being a German spy but it was a humble lemon, on show in the "MI5: Official Secrets" exhibition, that brought him down.

Muller claimed he used the fruit, found in his coat upon his arrest, to clean his teeth.

But he had in fact used its juice as invisible ink on a seemingly ordinary letter intercepted by MI5, informing his superiors of British troop movements during the war.

He was executed shortly afterwards in the Tower of London.

MI5 had been founded a few years before amid fears of a German invasion and army officer Vernon Kell was its first head.

Today, more than 5,000 people work for the agency, cousin of the MI6 foreign service made famous by James Bond.

"Having worked for MI5 for nearly 30 years I can tell you that the reality of our work is often different from fiction," MI5 Director Ken McCallum said at a preview of the exhibition, organised with the National Archives, in Kew, west London.

"MI5 life is about ordinary human beings together doing extraordinary things to keep our country safe," he added.

'A woman's intuition'

The exhibition, which opens on Saturday, does not shy away from some of the agency's less glorious episodes.