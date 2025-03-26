WAR ON GAZA
Israel kills at least twelve Palestinians, including six children in Gaza
Israel has blocked Gaza’s crossings to humanitarian aid, causing a severe shortage of food supplies in the war-ravaged territory.
/ Reuters
March 26, 2025

Twelve more Palestinians, including six children, were killed in Israeli strikes early Wednesday, targeting homes and groups of civilians across the war-devastated Gaza, as Israel's genocide continues unabated.

In the Northern Gaza governorate, eight Palestinians, including six children, were killed in an Israeli air strike on a home for the Al-Najjar family, according to a medical source.

Two more Palestinians, a father and his son, were killed in an Israeli air strike on an apartment in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, a medical source also told Anadolu.

Rescue operations continue in the area in search of other missing people, according to witnesses.

In southern Gaza, a medical source told Anadolu that two Palestinians were killed, including a woman, in an Israeli strike against a group of civilians in Khan Younis.

Wednesday's assault came as Israel continued to close Gaza’s crossings to humanitarian aid since early March, causing a severe shortage of food supplies in the war-ravaged territory.

The Israeli army launched a sudden aerial attack on Gaza on March 18, killing nearly 800 people and injuring over 1,600 others despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

More than 50,100 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 113,700 have been wounded in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023.

