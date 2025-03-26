Twelve more Palestinians, including six children, were killed in Israeli strikes early Wednesday, targeting homes and groups of civilians across the war-devastated Gaza, as Israel's genocide continues unabated.

In the Northern Gaza governorate, eight Palestinians, including six children, were killed in an Israeli air strike on a home for the Al-Najjar family, according to a medical source.

Two more Palestinians, a father and his son, were killed in an Israeli air strike on an apartment in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, a medical source also told Anadolu.

Rescue operations continue in the area in search of other missing people, according to witnesses.

In southern Gaza, a medical source told Anadolu that two Palestinians were killed, including a woman, in an Israeli strike against a group of civilians in Khan Younis.