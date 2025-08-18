POLITICS
2 min read
Arrangements underway for Putin-Zelenskyy meeting — Trump
US president signals possible trilateral summit, European leaders back security guarantees for Ukraine.
Arrangements underway for Putin-Zelenskyy meeting — Trump
US president signals possible trilateral summit, European leaders back security guarantees for Ukraine / AP
August 18, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said that he had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that preparations were underway for a meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a location to be determined.

"Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and special envoy Witkoff are coordinating with Moscow and Kiev," Trump said on Monday, adding that "everyone is very happy about the possibility of achieving peace between Russia and Ukraine."

He said that after an expected bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy, "we will hold another meeting, a trilateral one with me and the two presidents."

A source familiar with the call told AFP news agency that Putin conveyed to Trump his readiness to meet Zelenskyy.

The call came during a break in Trump’s White House talks with European leaders, days after his Alaska summit with Putin.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump pauses talks with Europeans to call Putin on Ukraine peace efforts

For his part, Zelenskyy said Ukraine supported Trump’s efforts to "stop the Russia-Ukraine war and find a diplomatic path to end it," confirming his readiness to participate in a trilateral summit.

Recommended

He thanked Trump "for working to stop the killing" and said Ukraine was open to holding elections once security and peace were achieved.

Zelenskyy also noted that "we now have the possibility to purchase weapons from the United States, and it is very important to provide security guarantees for rearming the Ukrainian army."

Earlier Monday, Trump posted on Truth Social, urging Kiev to abandon efforts to retake Crimea and its bid to join NATO.

European concerns

Zelenskyy responded on X that "Russia can only be compelled to peace through strength, and President Trump has that strength."

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, speaking after the Washington meeting, said "these are decisive days for Ukraine" and expressed doubt about "whether Putin will have the courage to come to a summit with Zelenskyy present."

Merz welcomed Trump’s announcement on security guarantees for Ukraine, saying expectations from the talks were "not only met, but exceeded," and stressed that "all of Europe should take part in security guarantees for Ukraine."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Nepal PM appoints three ministers to interim cabinet ahead of March elections
Russia blames Ukraine for drone breach in Romania, calls it a 'provocation'
Nepal's new prime minister Karki promises to tackle corruption and inequality
Trump urges NATO members to halt Russian oil purchases, vows 50–100% tariffs on China
Israeli troops involved in Gaza genocide, their mothers resist redeployment to fight Netanyahu's war
Gaza genocide casualties 200,000+, military didn't adhere to war rules, admits ex-Israel army chief
Hamas defiant on stance, calls Israel's attack on Qatar a 'direct shot' at Trump's truce plan
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
From TikTok to tear gas: How Indian media misframed Nepal’s Gen Z protests
By Deepak Adhikari
Trump: US patience with Russia's Putin near breaking point
Charlie Kirk murder suspect in custody: Trump
France in freefall: Can Macron’s new prime minister survive?
By Murat Sofuoglu
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing