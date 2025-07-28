AFRICA
2 min read
Rebel attack in DRC's Ituri province leaves dozens killed
The attack attributed to ADF militants on worshippers killed at least 43 people.
Rebel attack in DRC's Ituri province leaves dozens killed
The attack has renewed scrutiny of the state of siege, which has remained in effect for more than two years in the violence-plagued region. / Reuters
July 28, 2025

At least 43 civilians were killed in an overnight attack in Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) northeastern Ituri province, in an assault attributed to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels.

The attackers stormed Komanda town in Irumu territory around midnight Saturday, targeting a group of worshippers gathered in a prayer hall near the town's general hospital. The victims reportedly included several catechumens from the Catholic church who were preparing for confirmation on Sunday.

"The attack started around midnight. They caught the people at prayer by surprise. Several displaced persons living nearby were also killed. Unlike previous times, there were no warning signs," survivor Mwila Kiloko told Anadolu Agency.

Witnesses said homes were set ablaze and personal belongings looted. A truck belonging to a merchant from Oicha was also torched.

The deadly assault struck the city centre — a location presumed to be secure due to the presence of security forces. The breach sparked renewed concern over protection for civilians.

RelatedTRT Global - M23 rebels seize strategic fishing town in eastern DRC violating peace deal
Recommended

Anger and demand for answers

On Sunday morning, the bodies of the victims remained at the site of the attack. Residents, angered by the government's silence, refused to bury the dead until provincial officials formally acknowledged the killings.

Local civil society organisations are calling for the arrival of the military governor in Komanda and the immediate implementation of security measures to prevent further massacres.

The attack has renewed scrutiny of the state of siege, which has remained in effect for more than two years in the violence-plagued region.

Komanda lies along the strategic Beni-Bunia corridor, long seen as a flashpoint for violence. Several attacks in recent months have killed dozens of civilians and deepened instability in the region.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Egypt, Sudan say Ethiopia's Nile dam represents a 'threat'
Splintered Sudan: Why a parallel government is worse than a deadlocked war
By Emmanuel Oduor
A devastating landslide wipes out a village in Sudan's Darfur, killing over 1,000 people
RSF's Hemetti sworn in as head of parallel government as civilians killed in Kordofan
Why Cameroon can't live down the war France refused to name
By Tugrul Oguzhan Yilmaz
France repatriates three colonial-era skulls to Madagascar
Africa’s giraffes aren’t all the same: New study identifies four times more species than previously
Deadly boat accident in northwest Nigeria
Erdogan's visit to Somalia in 2011 was a turning point in country's history: Somali minister
French colonial atrocities in Cameroon: Why Macron's admission is a half truth
By Emmanuel Oduor
Qatar delivers draft peace deal to DR Congo, M23 rebels — report
Sudan paramilitary shells famine-hit Darfur camp, killing dozens
South Sudan 'firmly refutes' talks with Israel on Palestinian resettlement
Macron admits France used 'repressive violence' in Cameroon’s decolonisation war
Malnutrition in Sudan's Al Fasher killed at least 63 in a week: health official
Chad's former PM gets 20 years in prison for inciting violence