The European Union is "failing to match the speed of change" in the United States and China and must act urgently on economic reforms to avoid falling further behind, a key report's author said Tuesday.

Former European Central Bank chief and Italian leader Mario Draghi delivered stark warnings a year ago in the 400-page report, telling Europe it needed rapid change to keep pace with global rivals.

European citizens are "disappointed by how slowly the EU moves.

They see us failing to match the speed of change elsewhere", he told a conference in Brussels.

"Too often, excuses are made for this slowness."

He told Europe that "to carry on as usual is to resign ourselves to falling behind", calling for "results within months, not years".

One year on, the challenges Europe faces have only grown more acute, Draghi warned, with the global trade order shifting since the arrival of US President Donald Trump in January.