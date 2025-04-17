Ties between Türkiye and Somalia have expanded significantly in the past year, particularly after a defence and economic cooperation pact was signed in February 2024, which Somalia’s Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre hailed as “historic”.

Later that year, Türkiye also brokered negotiations between Somalia and Ethiopia that led to the historic Ankara Declaration .

TRT World sat down with Somalia’s State Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ali Mohamed Omar, on the sidelines of the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum to explore why Türkiye’s partnership has proven resilient and what it signals for Ankara’s future engagements in Africa.

Omar praised Türkiye’s approach in Somalia as a “win-win” model that, unlike the Western standard, centres on long-term cooperation rather than short-term gain. He described it as “more durable and more sustainable” than the “prescription model” imposed by many Western countries.

In contrast to the rigid approach often used by Western powers, where aid and investment are tied to externally imposed reforms and prioritise the interests of donor nations, Türkiye stood out with its long-term commitments aligned with the needs of ordinary Somalis.

“Türkiye’s engagement in Somalia went beyond one administration. It went up to four administrations, which means that they are connected with Somali people rather than with a single leadership,” Omar said.

He characterised this as a shift from exploitative models to partnerships that respect national sovereignty and foster shared growth. “It's more sustainable than the traditional model in which other countries focused more on getting resources out, and engaged only with the elite,” he added.

Ankara's growing cooperation with Somalia reflects its broader Africa policy, which focuses on brotherly relations and finding regional solutions to regional problems.

Somaliland and the Ankara Declaration

A major testament to the success of Türkiye’s approach came with Türkiye’s mediation between Somalia and Ethiopia in late 2024, formalised as the Ankara Declaration.

The two countries had been at odds after Ethiopia signed a port access deal with Somaliland — a move widely condemned in Mogadishu as a violation of Somalia’s sovereignty.

Omar’s statements point to Africa’s colonial past as the root cause of the issue, as he underlined that many of the continent’s conflicts were inherited from the arbitrary borders drawn by colonial powers.

He explained that in 1964, as more African countries gained independence, there was a big debate: Do they redraw borders in line with ethnicities and languages, or preserve them to avoid further conflict and instability?

“We agreed to keep the borders intact…these are existing borders that we have to respect — and we have to move forward and learn from them,” Omar said.

On the issue of Somaliland, he was unequivocal: “Somaliland people are part of Somalia. They are fully integrated into Somali communities, and they are Somalis.”

He added that Somalia had already experienced enough fragmentation as a result of colonial rule, with over 10 million Somalis now living in Ethiopia, more than four million in Kenya, and over half of Djibouti’s population constituted of Somalis. “We cannot afford another division,” he stressed.

Omar also noted that colonial legacies run even deeper in Africa, shaping identities, languages and governance models.