Sarkozy slams conviction in Libya graft trial, says will appeal verdict
Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy says he is innocent after being convicted in a case over Libyan funding for his 2007 campaign.
Nicolas Sarkozy leaves a Paris court after being sentenced to 5 years for criminal conspiracy over Libya-linked campaign funds, on September 25, 2025. / AP
September 25, 2025

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy slammed his conviction for criminal conspiracy on Thursday, calling it "extremely serious for the rule of law" after a court sentenced him to five years in prison.

A judge found Sarkozy guilty of criminal conspiracy but acquitted him on other corruption charges in a trial over efforts to procure funds for his 2007 presidential bid from Libya during the rule of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi.

Flanked by his wife, model and singer Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, Sarkozy told reporters that he would appeal the decision, after the court ordered him into custody at a later date, even in the case of appeal.

"If they absolutely want me to sleep in jail, I will sleep in jail, but with my head held high," Sarkozy told reporters after the ruling.

The ruling means Sarkozy will need to report to prison even during his appeal.

