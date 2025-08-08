Türkiye has condemned in the strongest terms Israel’s decision to expand its military operations in Gaza, calling it a new phase in Tel Aviv’s “expansionist and genocidal policy” and urging the UN Security Council to take binding action to halt it.

In a statement on Friday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said the plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to widen the offensive would “perpetuate genocide against the Palestinian people and extend the occupation,” dealing “a severe blow to international peace and security, exacerbating regional instability and further deepening the humanitarian crisis.”

The ministry warned that the move sought to render Gaza uninhabitable and forcibly displace Palestinians from their own land.

“Lasting peace in our region can only be achieved through the primacy of international law and diplomacy, as well as the protection of fundamental human rights,” the statement read. “Occupier Israel must immediately abandon its war plans, agree to a ceasefire in Gaza, and start negotiations towards a two-state solution.”