Hundreds of National Guard troops and Humvees have begun guarding some Washington landmarks while advocacy organisations helped clear homeless encampments in advance of an anticipated crackdown as President Donald Trump's takeover of city police ramped up.

The multiagency flood of federal law enforcement ordered by the Republican president to tackle crime in the nation's capital has become increasingly high profile, with officers setting up a checkpoint on Wednesday night in one of DC's popular nightlife areas, drawing protests.

The White House said 45 arrests were made Wednesday night, including 29 arrests of people living in the country illegally, including for distribution or possession of drugs, carrying a concealed weapon and assaulting a federal officer.

Troops were stationed outside the Union Station transportation hub as the 800 Guard members who have been activated by Trump start in on missions that include monument security, community safety patrols and beautification efforts, the Pentagon said.

It said the troops won’t be armed and declined to give more details on what the safety patrols or beautification efforts would entail or how many Guard members have already been sent out on the streets.

National Guard Major Micah Maxwell said troops will assist law enforcement in a variety of roles, including traffic control posts and crowd control. The Guard members have been trained in deescalation tactics and crowd control equipment, Maxwell said.