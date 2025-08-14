In pictures: Washington homeless encampments clear out as 800 National Guard troops mobilise
Trump has vowed to crack down on crime and move the homeless population out of the US capital. / AP
August 14, 2025

Hundreds of National Guard troops and Humvees have begun guarding some Washington landmarks while advocacy organisations helped clear homeless encampments in advance of an anticipated crackdown as President Donald Trump's takeover of city police ramped up.

The multiagency flood of federal law enforcement ordered by the Republican president to tackle crime in the nation's capital has become increasingly high profile, with officers setting up a checkpoint on Wednesday night in one of DC's popular nightlife areas, drawing protests.

The White House said 45 arrests were made Wednesday night, including 29 arrests of people living in the country illegally, including for distribution or possession of drugs, carrying a concealed weapon and assaulting a federal officer.

Troops were stationed outside the Union Station transportation hub as the 800 Guard members who have been activated by Trump start in on missions that include monument security, community safety patrols and beautification efforts, the Pentagon said.

It said the troops won’t be armed and declined to give more details on what the safety patrols or beautification efforts would entail or how many Guard members have already been sent out on the streets.

National Guard Major Micah Maxwell said troops will assist law enforcement in a variety of roles, including traffic control posts and crowd control. The Guard members have been trained in deescalation tactics and crowd control equipment, Maxwell said.

The White House said on Thursday that Guard members aren't making arrests but are "protecting federal assets, providing a safe environment for law enforcement officers to make arrests, and deterring violent crime with a visible law enforcement presence."

Meanwhile, about a dozen unhoused residents in Washington packed up their belongings with help from volunteers from some city agencies. Items largely were not forcibly thrown out by law enforcement, but a garbage truck idled nearby.

Several protesters held signs close by, some critical of the Trump administration. Once the residents had left, a construction vehicle from a city agency cleared through the remains of the tents.

Advocates expected law enforcement officers to fan out across DC later on Thursday to take down any remaining homeless encampments.

The deployment of troops in Washington DC comes after Trump dispatched the National Guard and Marines to quell unrest in Los Angeles, California, that was spurred by immigration enforcement raids.

It was the first time since 1965 that a US president deployed the National Guard against the wishes of a state governor.

Most National Guard forces answer to state governors and have to be "federalised" to be brought under presidential control, but in Washington these troops already report only to the US president.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
