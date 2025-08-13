WORLD
1 min read
Syrian foreign minister to visit Türkiye on Wednesday
Ankara confirms visit by Asaad Hassan Al Shaibani on August 13, with no details yet on the agenda.
The visit comes amid ongoing regional diplomatic activity. / AA
August 13, 2025

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al Shaibani will visit Türkiye on Wednesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has announced in an official statement.

"Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Syria, will pay a visit to Türkiye on 13 August 2025," the ministry said, without providing further details on the agenda.

The visit comes amid ongoing regional diplomatic activity and heightened discussions over security, humanitarian, and political issues concerning Syria and its neighbours.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
