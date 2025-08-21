US President Donald Trump has set a two-week deadline to determine whether ongoing peace talks between Russia and Ukraine can yield results, as he intensifies his push to end the war.

"I would say within two weeks we're going to know one way or the other," Trump said in a phone interview with right-wing broadcaster Newsmax.

"After that, we'll have to maybe take a different tack."

He did not elaborate on what that would entail.

The Republican leader, who pledged during his 2024 presidential campaign to end the conflict "in one day," has so far failed to secure a breakthrough — more than three years of the war.

Efforts to stop the war

Last Friday, Trump hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska for a highly anticipated summit.

While the two described the meeting as productive, no ceasefire agreement was reached, and Trump dropped his earlier push for an immediate halt to hostilities.

On Monday, Trump convened Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders at the White House.

That meeting fuelled speculation that direct talks between Putin and Zelenskyy could follow.