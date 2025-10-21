A Counter-History of the Digital Revolution

East Palo Alto is, in its own right, a counter-history of Silicon Valley, its hidden side, the behind the scenes. In the 1960s, the city was chosen to host the Romic Environmental Technologies Corporation (1964-2007), a company responsible for storing and processing waste from large tech companies. The result: a part of its land is permanently polluted. Rather unflattering for an industry that readily prides itself on being clean and responsible. East Palo Alto also asserted itself early on as the valley’s blue-collar city, with its unskilled laborers working in food service, maintenance, construction, security, or public transport. Jobs essential to the region’s development, but undervalued, underpaid, and essentially entrusted to African-Americans and Latinos whereas executives are mostly white and Asian. “Racial segregation is the big taboo in the region,” says Tameeka Bennett, an East Palo Alto activist and community organizer.

Today, the city has also come to symbolize the uberization of the economy. People try to make a living by working multiple jobs for Uber, Lyft, TaskRabbit or Google Express Shopping. “Be independent, become your own boss,” preach the companies of what is referred to as the “gig economy.” Meanwhile, the bosses in question sleep in their cars without any social or employment security. In fact, in East Palo Alto, more than anywhere else, you can measure the abyssal gap between the promises of the digital economy and their reality.

Faced with unprecedented real estate pressure, the city as a whole is under the threat of gentrification. “Here, it’s gentrification on steroids,” says local pastor Paul Bains, who has stood witness to the terrible consequences of this phenomenon for years. Luxury residence projects abound. Private investors are converting a large number of homes into Airbnbs. Rents are skyrocketing. As is the homeless population. The town’s incumbent residents are gradually being chased out. Facebook boasts of helping to “build communities” – it was its slogan – but the region has actually been emptied of its communities, the ones that once made up its wealth and took part in its rise. Locals are being pushed farther out to be replaced by executives and engineers.

While travelling throughout the region, I was struck by the absence of social and cultural life. Only East Palo Alto seemed to distinguish itself, still bearing witness to a culture, and a soul. In spite of its destitution, you can still find life, and a beating heart. A social bond, a support system. It’s no doubt Silicon Valley’s last “real” town, in the city* sense. “The last town.” But it’s being severely attacked.

Because Facebook, Amazon, and others are doing everything they can to conquer this last enclave. They need room, and fast, to expand their empire and house their engineers. Often helpless against the fighting strength of these multinationals, City Hall can do little to slow down the movement given the meager means at its disposal, despite being one of the more progressive of the region. Public policy is less and less shaped by the city council and more at the discretion of boards and richly endowed private foundations that want to call the shots. The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative finances schools and associations, and unilaterally decides on their programs and missions. The private governance so desired by valley bosses is already a reality. Now, Facebook wants to build its own city, “Willow Village,” that some have nicknamed “Zucktown,” Mark Zuckerberg’s city. A colossal project on the edge of East Palo Alto, a city reserved for Facebook executives and run entirely by the company.

A City that Resists

But the history of East Palo Alto is much more than the bitter chronicle of a city doomed to disappear under the blows of the tech industry, its population run off, and its culture forgotten. Historically, “EPA” has put up a fight. In the 1950s, many African-Americans that moved here had to carve out a place for themselves after fleeing the racist South to reach the Golden State with its supposed tolerance and industrial jobs. Then, in the 60s and 70s, EPA became a stronghold of the civil rights movement when its residents, the victims of discrimination and redlining, created their own educational system – the Nairobi schools – and set out to take charge of their neighborhoods. In the 1980s, faced with the soil pollution caused by the Romic Environmental Technologies Corporation, resolute to deal with police violences and to get a grip on their destiny, they decided to establish a real municipality. And in the 90s, when the city was ravaged by the arrival of crack and the rise of gangs, it earned the unflattering title of “murder capital of the United States.” Once again, it was the residents that mobilized, went to talk to the dealers, kept watch over their street corners, and organized rehabilitation programs to prevent their community from descending into hell. Now, with a new threat looming, they’re back on the warpath to defend their right to live in their city. “They can’t just ship us off like some Amazon package,” I’m told during a protest in front of City Hall.

I ended up in East Palo Alto by accident, but it was this city that ultimately made the biggest impression on me. The violence of the injustices suffered by its residents. Their shameful living conditions in a region that is exceptionally rich. The denial of their right to work and the miserable jobs we deign to offer them. But most of all, their refusal of any degree of resignation and their capacity for self-organization in the face of all-powerful multinationals that defy democracy and the common good.

The battle being fought by the residents of East Palo Alto is ultimately ours. It’s a collective citizens’ awakening in the face of a social and economic model that wants to privatize, quantify, exploit, and monitor everything, and isn’t concerned with the humblest, and on a larger scale, all that is human. A model that establishes a world with two tracks that are deeply unequal, with the ultra-rich on one side and the ultra-poor on the other. Ultimately, East Palo Alto is no less than an allegory of the world that the so-called “digital revolution” has in store for us.

If the forces at work seem imbalanced, the resistance formed by the residents of East Palo Alto is nonetheless exemplary and it exposes the difficulties to deal with the power of “Big Tech.” None can doubt that the excessive power of “Big Tech” is a key political issue for the future of our societies. “The challenge of the century,” as it was characterized by the historian and sociologist Jacques Ellul, a great thinker of technology. In East Palo Alto, it appears in all its rawness.

