Authorities in India enforced security restrictions in two main districts in the remote Ladakh region, formerly a part of India-administered Kashmir, on Thursday.

The move comes a day after four people were killed and dozens were injured when police clashed with hundreds of protesters demanding greater autonomy from the Indian government for the Himalayan territory.

Officials banned assembly of more than five people in Ladakh's Leh and Kargil districts following the violent clashes on Wednesday. Hundreds of police and paramilitary soldiers patrolled the streets on Thursday while shops and businesses remained shut due to the restrictions.

Wednesday’s clashes erupted after protesters threw stones at officers trying to stop them from marching in the high-altitude town of Leh.

Others set ablaze police and paramilitary vehicles and the local office of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and some other government buildings, police said.

Police fired bullets and tear gas and swung batons at demonstrators, killing four people and injuring dozens more, police and residents said.

Nestled between India, Pakistan and China, Ladakh was split from Indiaa-administered Kashmir after New Delhi removed the disputed region’s statehood and semi-autonomy in 2019. While Kashmir has largely been silenced through a crackdown on dissent and a slew of new laws, demands for political rights in Ladakh have intensified in recent years.

Hunger strike