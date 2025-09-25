WORLD
2 min read
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
The protests are part of a wider push in the federally governed region for statehood and constitutional rights to control land and farming.
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Indian military forces patrol Ladakh, and more recently so has the Chinese army. / AA
September 25, 2025

Authorities in India enforced security restrictions in two main districts in the remote Ladakh region, formerly a part of India-administered Kashmir, on Thursday.

The move comes a day after four people were killed and dozens were injured when police clashed with hundreds of protesters demanding greater autonomy from the Indian government for the Himalayan territory.

Officials banned assembly of more than five people in Ladakh's Leh and Kargil districts following the violent clashes on Wednesday. Hundreds of police and paramilitary soldiers patrolled the streets on Thursday while shops and businesses remained shut due to the restrictions.

Wednesday’s clashes erupted after protesters threw stones at officers trying to stop them from marching in the high-altitude town of Leh.

Others set ablaze police and paramilitary vehicles and the local office of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and some other government buildings, police said.

Police fired bullets and tear gas and swung batons at demonstrators, killing four people and injuring dozens more, police and residents said.

Nestled between India, Pakistan and China, Ladakh was split from Indiaa-administered Kashmir after New Delhi removed the disputed region’s statehood and semi-autonomy in 2019. While Kashmir has largely been silenced through a crackdown on dissent and a slew of new laws, demands for political rights in Ladakh have intensified in recent years.

Hunger strike

Recommended

The protests are part of a larger movement in the federally governed region seeking statehood and constitutional provisions from the Indian government to gain autonomy over land and agriculture decisions.

The protests on Wednesday were sparked by a local group’s call for a strike after two residents collapsed while participating in a hunger strike with more than a dozen residents who were making statehood demands.

India's home ministry said in a statement late Wednesday that police fired in “self-defence” and blamed the violence on “provocative speeches” by a top climate activist, Sonam Wangchuk, who had led the hunger strike since September 10. Wangchuk called off the strike after the clashes.

Wednesday’s violence was the worst in the Ladakh region in decades and signalled residents' growing frustration with Indian authorities. Residents initially welcomed New Delhi’s 2019 changes, but their joy soon gave way to fears of land grabs, a loss of trade and damage to the fragile ecosystem of the region’s high-altitude deserts.

Ladakh representatives have held several unsuccessful rounds of talks with Indian officials. Another meeting is scheduled for October 6.

RelatedTRT World - Five killed in India-administered Kashmir's Ladakh over New Delhi's 'unkept promises'

Explore
Most Germans say Israel's actions in Gaza amount to genocide: survey
UN identifies 158 firms linked to illegal Israeli settlements in occupied West Bank
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
UK unveils digital ID plan to curb illegal migration amid fierce political backlash
Iran threatens to halt IAEA cooperation if UN sanctions are reimposed
Foreign doctors in Gaza describe worst wounds 'they've ever seen'
China, Russia, Iran, Pakistan oppose military bases in Afghanistan as Trump seeks Bagram return
A world that recognises Palestine, but not its rights
By Sami Al-Arian
Aid flotilla bound for Gaza set to depart from Greece despite Israeli threats
Sudan's prime minister urges UN to designate RSF as terrorist group, calls for arms embargo
Saudi Arabia announces emergency coalition to fund Palestinian Authority
Danish airport shut again amid suspected drone incursions tied to ‘hybrid attacks’
Pakistan’s Sharif hails Trump as ‘man of peace’, lauding his role in securing ceasefire with India
Two Syrian soldiers killed in SDF terror attack in Aleppo
Indicted ex-FBI chief vows innocence, 'blames' Trump
'Free Palestine' truck firebombed in Australia