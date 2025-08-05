On a grey August morning, a long procession moved in the streets of Mullingar, a town in the Irish midlands, that was once scarred by starvation and displacement.

In 1847, at the height of the Great Famine, nearly 1,500 Irish tenants were forced to walk this stretch from Strokestown to Dublin. The walkers were funnelled onto “ coffin ships ” bound for the Americas. Many died.

Today, they are remembered as the “Missing 1,490.”

More than 175 years later, the same route in Mullingar is being retraced in solidarity for Gaza.

On August 2, members of the Boyle Palestine Solidarity Group and allies began walking the 165-kilometre Famine Way.

They carry with them a protest blanket 40 metres long.

Each crocheted square knitted in red, black, green and red, the colours of a Palestinian flag, represents ten Palestinian children killed in Gaza. They call it Craftivism for Palestine .

“We are walking this road again because we recognise other people’s suffering,” Anna Doyle, founder of the initiative, told TRT World.

“What was done to our ancestors is being done to Palestinians today: forced displacement, starvation, and overwhelming grief. This walk is an act of remembrance, resistance, and shared humanity.”

Doyle, 54, is a craft teacher and community activist who lives in rural Ireland. She is also disabled, and found her own way to protest through yarn.

“I don’t have the energy or means to travel to big marches in Dublin,” she adds. “But through this, I have a voice. I feel the pain of any mother suffering. I may not be great at embroidery, but I can crochet. It can’t be mass-produced, as each stitch represents a conscience.”

Under her leadership, a 40-metre memorial blanket was crocheted. It was made by grandmothers, cancer survivors, retired nurses, and young volunteers.

Recently displayed at the Peace Bridge in Derry, the blanket will be laid at the Dublin Famine Memorial when the walkers arrive. On August 9th, it will be laid at the Famine Memorial in Dublin’s Docklands, where 19th-century emigrants once departed in search of survival.

Doyle, who teaches crochet, upcycling and sustainability, says: “My whole life is based on craft. We were brought up in community activism.”

Local support has been vital.

Residents of Mullingar are contributing in any way they can, by walking, by bringing supplies, by spreading the word. Each one echoes the same message: “When we stay silent, we become complicit.”

Along the route, walkers are calling for donations to the TEA Initiative , a humanitarian group delivering aid in Gaza. They are also inviting the public to join the march in any way possible: “One day, one mile, or just a few steps. Walk past us, pause, look, don’t stay silent. Even your presence means something.”

The women behind Craftivism for Palestine are not professional activists. They are grandmothers, cancer survivors, retired nurses. Their headquarters are not in institutions, but kitchens, living rooms, and local knitting clubs.

Like many Irish people, Doyle sees the struggle of Palestinians not as something distant, but deeply personal.

“We’re Irish. We can’t stand aside while injustice happens. We know what it’s like to have our land occupied, our language erased, and our culture destroyed. Supporting Palestine is natural for us.”

For Doyle, the trigger to act came in October 2023, when Israeli attacks on Gaza intensified and global media narratives deeply disturbed her. “The coverage sickened me,” she says.

‘I show up through yarn’

Niamh Bonner, 57, helped co-found the group alongside Doyle, which has travelled 4,050 kilometres, from Ireland to Palestine.

“The silence of our government after October 7 shook us all,” Bonner tells TRT World.

“So, this became our answer. We wanted to give people something they could do in the face of helplessness.”

In the days following Israel’s assault on Gaza in late 2023, Bonner, a cancer survivor, was overwhelmed by the media coverage and rising death toll. She’d taken part in vigils, boycotted Israeli produce, worn a keffiyeh to school in the 1980s, but nothing felt adequate.

“I can’t join marches anymore, not physically. But through this project, I can still show up. I’m turning my powerlessness into something tangible.”

While Ireland was one of the first countries to officially recognise the State of Palestine, for many, symbolic recognition was no longer enough. Not when children were dying. Not in the face of a genocide unfolding in real time.

One night in May, Bonner suggested using leftover squares to make a larger piece. Anna Doyle replied: “Let’s make one square for every ten children.”

At the time, over 13,000 children had already been killed in Gaza. “We looked at each other and said, ‘How can we possibly make something that big?’ But we decided to try anyway.”

“Each square is individual just like each child. We are still growing the blanket because the children are still being murdered,” Doyle says.

The result is an expanding tapestry unlike any other crafted by people often made invisible by society. “

These are people who don’t get to attend marches,” Bonner says. “Elderly women, disabled people, the ill. But they’re politically aware. And they wanted to act.”