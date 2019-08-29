Nearly three months of fiery anti-government demonstrations in Hong Kong have sparked concerns that the military will be deployed in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

A riot police holds his weapons and wait in a police car in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. (Reuters)

Chinese state media released footage Thursday of military troops moving into Hong Kong for what they call a routine rotation amid fears that the army will intervene in ongoing pro-democracy protests.

Armoured carriers, trucks and a patrol boat were shown crossing the border from neighboring Shenzhen city into Hong Kong for the 22nd rotation of the People's Liberation Army's Hong Kong garrison, Xinhua state news agency reported.

The move comes days ahead weekend protests calling for democracy in Hong Kong.

Up to two million people have been protesting over the past few months.

Demonstrations have often become violent.

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam says her administration was fully capable of handling protests without the Chinese military.

But she hasn't ruled out the possibility of invoking emergency powers.

The Hong Kong garrison previously published a promotional video with scenes of soldiers facing off with people dressed like protesters.

The soldiers in the new rotation were educated on Hong Kong's laws and vowed to defend the nation's sovereignty, Xinhua said.

Troops stationed in Macao, another special administrative region, also completed a rotation Thursday.

Source: AP