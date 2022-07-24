Fast News

Those killed in the attack at Ateneo de Manila University were Rosita Furigay, a former mayor of Lamitan town in southern Basilan province, her aide and a university guard, officials say.

The university was put under lockdown and the graduation rite at a law school was canceled, police said.

At least three people, including a former Philippine town mayor, have been killed and others wounded in a brazen attack by a gunman in a university campus in the capital region.

The gunman, who was armed with two pistols, was captured after the shooting near the gate of the Ateneo de Manila University in suburban Quezon city on Sunday.

The university was put under lockdown and the graduation rite at a law school was canceled, police said.

Officials said those killed in the attack were Rosita Furigay, a former mayor of Lamitan town in southern Basilan province, her aide and a university guard.

Furigay’s daughter, who was supposed to attend the graduation ceremony, was wounded and taken to a hospital, a police report said, adding she was in a "stable condition."

Motorists are barred from entering Ateneo De Manila University's Gate 3 in C5 Katipunan Avenue, Quezon City, following a shooting incident on Sunday afternoon.



The PNP has arrived onsite, according to MMDA. (Video by Michael Varcas/The Philippine STAR) pic.twitter.com/fOpGNrR8Du — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) July 24, 2022

Investigation underway

Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, who was supposed to be a speaker at the ceremony, was en route to the university when the attack happened and was advised to turn back, officials said.

Quezon city Mayor Joy Belmonte condemned the attack. “This kind of incident has no place in our society and must be condemned to the highest level,” she said in a statement.

Investigators were trying to determine a motive for the attack.

School and university shootings are rare in the Philippines despite its lax gun rules. But targeted killings of politicians are fairly common, particularly during elections.

The shooting happened despite heavy security and a gun ban imposed by police and other government forces in Quezon city.

Newly elected President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is to deliver his first state of the nation address in the city on Monday before a joint session of Congress at the House of Representatives.

Quezon City police director Brigadier General Remus Medina said that the incident is an "isolated case," citing the suspect's personal feud with former Lamitan, Basilan mayor Rose Furigay.



Furigay and two others were killed in the incident, according to the QCPD. — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) July 24, 2022

Source: TRTWorld and agencies