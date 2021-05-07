Fast News

Mohamed Nasheed, 53, was wounded in a bomb blast outside his house. The former president was being treated in a hospital in the capital Male.

In this file photo, Maldives former president Mohamed Nasheed leaves a private apartment in Sri Lanka to return to his country, after living in exile between London and Colombo for over two and a half years, Colombo, Sri Lanka, November 1, 2018. (Dinuka Liyanawatte / Reuters)

Maldives' first democratically elected president and current Parliament Speaker Mohamed Nasheed has been injured in a blast near his home.

Nasheed was undergoing surgery on Friday after he was hit by shrapnel from a bomb blast outside his home late on Thursday, his party said.

Maldives police said in a text message that they will treat the explosion as an act of terrorism but did not give details on possible suspects or the bomb device. Photos circulated on social media showed a ripped-up motorbike at the scene.

Nobody has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion in the capital Male that has revived security concerns in the tropical islands known for its luxury resorts.

Nasheed was getting into his car when the blast occurred. Local media reports suggested that a homemade explosive device was planted on a motorcycle parked near his car.

He was rushed to the hospital for treatment of his wounds.

"He is stable, surgeries ongoing," a spokesperson from Nasheed's ruling Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) said on Friday.

The private ADK hospital said the 53-year-old required further surgery following a thorough assessment of his condition.

The hospital did not give further details, but a family member said shrapnel was removed from a lung and his liver.

Maldivian police officers inspect the area after a blast outside the family home of the speaker of parliament, former president Mohamed Nasheed, in Male, Maldives, April 6, 2021. (Maldives Police Service / Reuters)

The archipelago has been known in the past for political unrest as well as militant violence.

In 2015, former president Abdulla Yameen escaped unharmed after an explosion on his speedboat, while a 2007 blast blamed on militants targeted foreign tourists and injured 12 people.

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, a close ally of Nasheed, said Thursday's blast was an attack on Maldives' "democracy and economy."

The government is seeking technical support from foreign partners in the case and a team from the Australian Federal Police is expected to join the investigation on Saturday, Solih said in a statement late on Thursday.

An outspoken leader

Nasheed has frequently warned of extremist groups penetrating the Muslim nation.

He has also been an outspoken critic of religious extremism in the predominantly Sunni Muslim nation, where preaching and practising other faiths are banned by law.

Nasheed’s presidency ended a 30-year autocratic rule but his own term was cut short when he resigned amid protests. He was defeated in the subsequent presidential election and became ineligible to enter the 2018 race because of time served in jail. His party colleague, Solih, won the vote.

Nasheed remained an influential figure and was elected Parliament speaker in 2019.

He has championed global efforts to fight climate change, particularly rising seas threatening the low-lying islands of his archipelago nation.

