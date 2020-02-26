Fast News
From beating Muslims to burning a mosque, here is a look at how rioters ran unfettered in India's capital New Delhi as security personnel appeared as hapless or complicit bystanders.
Massive riots targeting Muslims in New Delhi left at least 20 people dead and more than 180 people wounded.
Indian police have been accused of looking the other way while Muslims and their properties were targeted.
From setting a mosque on fire to burning copies of the Quran, here is a look at what is happening in New Delhi:
Source: TRTWorld and agencies