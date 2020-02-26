Fast News

From beating Muslims to burning a mosque, here is a look at how rioters ran unfettered in India's capital New Delhi as security personnel appeared as hapless or complicit bystanders.

A woman speaks with a police officer during a sit-in protest in a riot-affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India. February 25, 2020. (Danish Siddiqui / Reuters)

Massive riots targeting Muslims in New Delhi left at least 20 people dead and more than 180 people wounded.

Indian police have been accused of looking the other way while Muslims and their properties were targeted.

From setting a mosque on fire to burning copies of the Quran, here is a look at what is happening in New Delhi:

Security personnel stand guard near a burnt-out mosque and shops following clashes between people supporting and opposing a contentious amendment to India's citizenship law, in New Delhi on February 26, 2020. (Sajjad Hussain / AFP)

A burnt-out vehicle with "Inqilab" or "revolution" graffitied on the wall behind are pictured following clashes between people supporting and opposing a contentious amendment to India's citizenship law, in New Delhi on February 26, 2020. (Sajjad Hussain / AFP)

People prepare to bury copies of the Quran recovered from a burnt mosque following clashes in New Delhi on February 26, 2020. (Sajjad Hussain / AFP)

A firefighter walks past damaged shops at a tyre market after they were set on fire by a mob in a riot-affected area in New Delhi, India, February 26, 2020. (Adnan Abidi / Reuters)

A woman speaks with a police officer during a sit-in protest in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India, February 25, 2020. (Danish Siddiqui / Reuters)

People supporting the new citizenship law beat a Muslim man during a clash with those opposing the law in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2020. (Danish Siddiqui / Reuters)

A Hindu religious flag is seen on a minaret of a burnt-out mosque following clashes between people supporting and opposing a contentious amendment to India's citizenship law in New Delhi on February 26, 2020. (Sajjad Hussain / AFP)

A man is beaten during a clash in New Delhi, India. February 24, 2020. (Danish Siddiqui / Reuters)

A man supporting a new citizenship law throws a petrol bomb at a Muslim shrine during a clash with those opposing the law in New Delhi India. February 24, 2020. (Danish Siddiqui / Reuters)

Source: TRTWorld and agencies