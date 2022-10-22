Fast News

The country's election commission said the former premier would not be able to hold public office for five years.

Imran Khan was ousted in April this year through a no-confidence vote in parliament. (WK Yousafzai / File / AP)

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has challenged an election commission ruling disqualifying him from holding public office for five years, his spokesman and lawyer have said.

On Friday, the commission found that Khan illegally sold state gifts and concealed assets as premier.

The ruling disqualified Khan under Pakistani law from holding public office for five years and he lost his seat in parliament automatically.

The commission's decision deepened lingering political turmoil in the impoverished country struggling with a spiralling economy, food shortages and the aftermath of unprecedented floods this summer that killed 1,725 people, displaced hundreds of thousands and triggered a surge in malaria and other flood-related diseases.

The announcement by the commission came as Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in the parliament in April, has been rallying supporters against the new government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and calling for early elections.

March to the capital

Protesters briefly clashed with police on Friday outside the capital of Islamabad. Later, Khan urged supporters to disperse peacefully and wait for his call for a march on Islamabad.

Also Saturday, Khan told reporters at his residence in Islamabad that next Friday he will announce when to start his long march on Islamabad.

Fawad Chaudhry, a spokesman for Khan, said a petition challenging Khan's disqualification was filed in Islamabad High Court seeking an urgent hearing.

In Pakistan, government leaders are allowed to buy back gifts, but they are not usually sold. If they are, individuals must declare that as income.

Source: AP