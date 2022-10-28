Fast News

Nadeem Anjum, chief of Inter-Services Intelligence, holds an unprecedented news conference to accuse Imran Khan of demanding support from powerful military – charge Khan's party denies.

ISI's Nadeem Anjum admitted the military made mistakes in the past, but an institutional decision had been taken recently to stay out of politics. (ISPR)

Pakistan's intelligence chief has accused former Prime Minister Imran Khan of asking the country's powerful military for "illegal and unconstitutional" support for his government, in a scathing and unprecedented news conference.

Khan's party denied the allegations made in the news conference on Thursday by the chief of the country's powerful Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lieutenant-General Nadeem Anjum.

"(Khan's criticism) is because the military and its chief refused to do illegal or unconstitutional things," Anjum said on Thursday, adding that the military had made a policy decision to stay out of politics, and hence turned down Khan's persistent requests.

The ISI chief, who rarely makes public appearances, did not specify what Khan's requests were.

A leader of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Asad Umar, denied any illegal requests were made.

Khan has upped his criticism of the military, accusing them of plotting his removal in April and supporting his opponents.

Pakistan's military has long been considered the most powerful institution in the country, directly ruling for more than three of the seven-and-a-half decades since independence and taking the lead in setting security and foreign policy even when civilians are in charge.

Analysts say the military was behind Khan's ascent to prime ministership for the first time in 2018 — a charge both have consistently denied — before falling out last year.

Anjum admitted the military made mistakes in the past, but an institutional decision had been taken recently to stay out of politics.

READ MORE: Pakistan's Khan announces 'long march' on Islamabad to press for snap polls

“We will show on which side the whole nation is standing.”



Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan has announced he would begin a protest march with his supporters to call for early elections pic.twitter.com/T3N81uhhoE — TRT World (@trtworld) October 26, 2022

Long march for snap polls

An opposition alliance voted Khan out of power in a parliamentary vote in April. Khan has since launched a political blitz calling for a snap election. He announced he would stage a protest march from Lahore to Islamabad starting on Friday.

The government says an election will be held as scheduled in October next year.

Speaking alongside Anjum, military spokesperson Lieutenant-General Babar Iftikhar said the extraordinary step of getting the spy chief to speak in public was taken because of a smear campaign against the military.

Anjum said Khan and army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had met recently in an attempt to reduce tensions.

According to the spy chief, Khan would meet the military leadership in the "darkness of night" to ask for favours and then attack the same people the next day.

He also said that, in March, as opposition pressure was mounting on Khan's government, the then prime minister had offered Bajwa a "lifetime extension" as army chief, which was turned down.

Khan's aide Fawad Chaudhry did not respond to a Reuters news agency request for comment on whether such an offer was made.

READ MORE: Ousted PM Khan challenges Pakistan's disqualification decision

Source: Reuters