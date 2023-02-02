Fast News

Two years after the coup, Washington DC also warns against the South Asian country's purchase of military equipment from Russia.

Myanmar's military chief Min Aung Hlaing's administration said it was extending the emergency by six months, pushing back the date for elections under the constitution. (AFP)

The United States has denounced the Myanmar military government's extension of a state of emergency, saying it prolonged suffering two years after a coup toppled an elected government.

"The United States strongly opposes the Burma military regime's decision to extend the state of emergency, prolonging the military's illegitimate rule and the suffering it inflicts upon the country," State Department spokesman Ned Price said, using Myanmar's former name.

Price said the United States was determined to work with other countries to "deny the regime international credibility."

He also denounced the military's version of "so-called elections, which will exacerbate violence and instability and will not be representative of the country's people."

The United States earlier announced targeted sanctions against Myanmar's energy sector leadership as part of efforts to pressure the junta further.

Meanwhile, the US State Department also expressed deep concern about Russia's supply of military equipment to Myanmar's military government, and said that it will continue to seek ways to limit such cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking in a telephone briefing on the two-year anniversary of Myanmar's military coup, US State Department Counselor Derek Chollet told reporters that Washington would keep looking for ways to increase sanctions to make it difficult for the junta "to acquire arms or to generate revenue."

He spoke shortly after Myanmar's junta extended the country's state of emergency by another six months. Junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing also said multi-party elections must be held "as the people desire", but he did not provide a timeline.

Chollet reiterated the Biden administration's position that "any regime-led elections have no chance of being free or fair."

"Any election without the full participation of Myanmar's people would represent a naked attempt by the junta to cling to power," he added.

Asked about Russia's military ties to Myanmar, he said Moscow was the military's most reliable supplier while the military leadership was among Russia's diminishing "circle of friends" since its offensive in Ukraine began last year.

"It's something we are deeply concerned about ... because of course Russian military capability is being used directly against the people of Myanmar," Chollet said, adding that Washington was seeking ways to restrict that relationship.

The United States and its allies imposed further sanctions on Myanmar on Tuesday with curbs on energy officials and junta members, among others.

The Southeast Asian country's top generals led a putsch in February 2021, overthrowing the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi after five years of tense power-sharing.

Myanmar has been in chaos since the coup, with a resistance movement fighting the military on multiple fronts after a bloody crackdown on opponents that saw Western sanctions re-imposed.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies