At least two people killed, including an attacker, and several wounded in central Vienna, in what the Austrian Interior Minister says is believed to be a "terrorist attack."

Police block a street near Schwedenplatz Square after a shooting in Vienna, Austria, on November 2, 2020. (Reuters)

Two people, including one attacker, have been killed in a shooting in central Vienna, police have said.

Vienna police said late on Monday in a Twitter post that there had been "six different shooting locations" with "one deceased person" and "several injured", as well as "one suspect shot and killed by police officers".

"Several suspects armed with rifles" had been involved in the attack around 8 pm local time (2100 GMT), police said.

Police said the operation in the centre of Vienna city was ongoing and urged people to avoid all open spaces and public transport.

"Please don't stare any rumours, accusations, speculations or unconfirmed numbers of victims - that does not help at all," it said.

Please don't stare any rumours, accusations, speculations or unconfirmed numbers of victims - that does not help at all! Stay inside, take shelter, Keep away from public places #0211w — POLIZEI WIEN (@LPDWien) November 2, 2020

'Don't spread rumours'

Initial reports that a synagogue was the target of an attack in Vienna couldn't immediately be confirmed.

Police added that the exact circumstances of the incident were still being determined.

Jewish community leader Oskar Deutsch said on Twitter that it was not clear whether the Vienna synagogue and adjoining offices had been the target of an attack, and said they were closed at the time.

"It is not clear whether Vienna synagogue or adjoining offices were targets… please don't spread misinformation or rumours, "Oskar Deutsch said.

Austrian news agency APA quoted the country's Interior Ministry as saying that one attacker has been killed and another could be on the run.

A police officer was shot and seriously injured and one person was arrested, it said.

Austrian public broadcaster ORF cited witnesses as saying several shots were fired shortly after 8 pm (1900 GMT).

Several people are injured in central Vienna, amid exchanges of fire near the Jewish synagogue pic.twitter.com/Qd9EEcmppf — TRT World (@trtworld) November 2, 2020

Shooting 'believed to be terror attack'

The shooting is believed to be a terror attack, with several people hurt and some believed killed, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told ORF.

"At the moment I can confirm we believe this is an apparent terror attack," he said, adding several people may have been involved in it.

Rabbi Schlomo Hofmeister told The Associated Press that he saw at least one person fire shots at people sitting outside bars in the street below his window.

"They were shooting at least 100 rounds just outside our building," Hofmeister said.

"All these bars have tables outside. This evening is the last evening before the lockdown," he added. "As of midnight, all bars and restaurants will be closed in Austria for the next month and a lot of people probably wanted to use that evening to be able to go out."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies