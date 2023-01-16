Fast News

A rescue operation is still underway after the attack on a residential block caused one of the largest death tolls in a single strike in months, as the conflict enters its 327th day.

Aftermath of Dnipro apartment block destruction following Russian missile strike. (Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters)

Monday, January 16, 2023

08:32 GMT - Ukraine maintains positions in Soledar: UK MoD



As of 15 January 2023, Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) almost certainly maintained positions in Soledar, north of Bakhmut, in the face of continued Wagner Group assaults, according to the UK ministry of defence.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 16 January 2023



08:31 GMT - Russia downs drone over Sevastopol

Russian anti-aircraft defences shot down a drone over the city of Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula, the city's Russian-installed governor said on the Telegram messenger app.

The city has come under attack repeatedly since Russia ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine last year.

Russian officials have blamed Ukraine for the attacks.

07:45 GMT - Ukrainian vessel grounded

Reuters news agency reports that a Ukrainian vessel carrying peas was grounded in Istanbul’s Bosphorus strait, and traffic in the strait was suspended. No damage was reported.

The joint coordination centre in Istanbul, which runs the UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal operations, said at the weekend the ship was travelling from Pivdennyi – a commercial seaport in the Ukrainian city of Yuzhne, near Odesa – to the Turkish Mediterranean port of Mersin.

06:50 GMT - Rise in death toll from Russian strike

The death toll from a missile attack on an apartment building in Dnipro on Sunday has now risen to 35, the Governor of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Valentyn Mykhaylovych Reznichenko reported on his Telegram channel. Two children are among the dead, he added.

He said 39 people have now been rescued from the rubble, and 75 people, including 14 children, were injured in the attack.

"The fate of another 35 residents of the building is unknown," Reznichenko wrote, "the search for people under the rubble continues".

A Russian missile hit an apartment building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Saturday.

05:50 GMT - Russia and Belarus begin joint military drills

The joint military exercise have triggered fears in Kiev and the West that Moscow could use its ally to launch a new ground offensive in Ukraine.

Russia used its neighbour Belarus as a springboard for its invasion of Ukraine last February.

The two allies will conduct air force drills from January 16-February 1 using all Belarus military airfields and began joint army exercises involving a "mechanised brigade subdivision", the Belarusian defense ministry said.

Minsk says the air drills are defensive and it will not enter the war.

"We're maintaining restraint and patience, keeping our gunpowder dry," said Pavel Muraveyko, first deputy state secretary of Belarusian Security Council, according to a post on the Belarusian defense ministry's Telegram app on Sunday.

02:00 GMT - US combat training begins

The US military's new, expanded combat training of Ukrainian forces has begun in Germany, with a goal of getting a battalion of about 500 troops back on the battlefield to fight the Russians in the next five to eight weeks, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said.

Milley, who plans to visit the Grafenwoehr training area on Monday to get a first-hand look at the programme, said the troops being trained left Ukraine a few days ago.

The so-called combined arms training is aimed at honing the skills of the Ukrainian forces so they will be better prepared to launch an offensive or counter any surge in Russian attacks. They will learn how to better move and coordinate their company- and battalion-size units in battle, using combined artillery, armour and ground forces.

