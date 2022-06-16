Fast News

Leaders of France, Germany and Italy arrive in Kiev for talks with President Zelenskyy as Ukraine says around 10,000 civilians are trapped in the key city of Sievierodonetsk on the 113th day of fighting.

Kiev's troops are resisting a fierce onslaught in the Donbass region by Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces, which are pushing to seize a swathe of eastern and southern Ukraine. (AP)

Thursday, June 16, 2022

France's Macron meets Ukraine's Zelenskyy in Kiev for first time since fighting began

French President Emmanuel Macron has met Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev, Macron's office has said, marking the first time the two leaders had met physically since Russia attacked Ukraine in February.

Macron was visiting Kiev alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, in a show of support with the Kiev government.

Earlier, Macron said Ukraine must win against Russia, as he visited the town of Irpin, where he said massacres had been committed. "It's a heroic city, marked by the stigmata of barbarism," Macron told reporters.

France has been alongside Ukraine since day one. We stand with the Ukrainians without ambiguity. Ukraine must resist and win. Emmanuel Macron

Kremlin says Western arms 'useless'

The Kremlin has warned against new Western weapons supplies to Ukraine as Macron, Scholz and Draghi arrived in Kiev.

"I would like to hope that the leaders of these three states and the President of Romania will not only focus on supporting Ukraine by further pumping Ukraine with weapons," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov aaded that it would be "absolutely useless and will cause further damage to the country".

Russia-backed forces to 'reopen' humanitarian corridor at Azot plant

Russia-backed forces will reopen a humanitarian corridor for civilians to leave the Azot chemical plant in Sievierdonetsk, the Interfax news agency has reported citing a separatist leader.

Leonid Pasechnik, head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, said separatist forces had entered the plant — where Ukraine says hundreds of civilians are taking shelter — but had been unable to dislodge Ukrainian fighters from the factory, the TASS news agency reported.

NATO ministers discuss boosting eastern flank forces

NATO defence ministers have gathered for talks focusing on bolstering forces and deterrence along the military alliance's eastern borders to dissuade Russia from planning further aggression.

The onslaught by the Kremlin in Ukraine since February has led allies to rethink strategies and to agree that NATO forces should be present in greater numbers on that flank. They have already beefed up the deployment of troops and materials and want to guarantee a long-term presence of forces.

In response to the assault on Ukraine, NATO says it has placed over 40,000 troops under its direct command, mainly on the eastern flank. The meeting of defence ministers came ahead of a June 29-30 NATO summit in Madrid that will seek to set a determined course for the alliance in coming years.

Turkish, British, Ukrainian defence chiefs discuss Ukraine

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar met with British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov on Thursday.

They also discussed the safe transportation of grain to Türkiye and other parts of the world through ships and A400M aircraft.

Up to 25 million tons of grain are currently stuck in Ukraine, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who recently stated that he is seeking a secure corridor for Ukrainian ships to carry it out to ease food shortages in some regions of the world.

Russia: Ready for peace talks, blames Kiev for stalling

Russia's chief negotiator has said Moscow is ready to restart peace talks with Ukraine, but had yet to receive a response to its latest proposals, the Interfax news agency reported.

Since intermittent talks between the two sides were held in March, including a high-profile meeting of delegations in Istanbul, negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have stalled.

Russia's lead negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, said on Thursday that Kiev was to blame for the lack of progress, Interfax reported.

France wants 'Ukraine victory' that establishes total territorial integrity

France wants a military Ukrainian victory against Russia that reestablishes the territorial integrity of the country, including Crimea that was seized by Russia in 2014, a French diplomatic source has said.

The source added it was up to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to define what a military victory could be.

Deputy PM: Russia could stay in OPEC+ deal beyond 2022

Russia could continue cooperating within the OPEC+ oil production agreement beyond 2022, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has said. Novak said details on the formulation of Russia's future agreement with OPEC would be clearer by the end of the year.

"We will work to ensure the energy security of the oil market," Novak said in remarks at Russia's flagship annual economic forum in St. Petersburg. He added Russia saw the current situation on the global oil market as balanced.

Meanwhile, Russia is not considering an exit from World Trade Organisation, the Interfax news agency cited a deputy Russian foreign minister as saying.

Macron, Scholz, Draghi arrive in Kiev

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi have arrived in Kiev. They are expected to discuss Ukraine's EU candidacy with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The trio had travelled on board a special train that left Poland in the early hours of Thursday to arrive in the Ukrainian capital. Asked by a journalist why he had come to Ukraine, Macron said: "For a message of European unity."

German media said they had met "in the night" in Poland's south-eastern city of Rzeszow, which has an international airport. They arrived separately and met on board shortly after the train's departure. It is their first trip to Ukraine since the Russian offensive began on February 24.

Kremlin: Russia, US at a very, very hot point of confrontation

Moscow and Washington are currently at "a very, very hot point of confrontation", the RIA news agency has said, citing Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov said earlier on Thursday that Russia and the United States must discuss the extension of the START nuclear arms reduction treaty.

The matter was important for global security and Russia's military operation in Ukraine was no reason to avoid its discussion, Peskov added.

Ukraine: Some 10,000 civilians still in Sievierodonetsk

Around 10,000 civilians are trapped in Ukraine's eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, where intense fighting with Russia has raged for weeks, the local governor has said.

Ukrainian authorities says hundreds of civilians have taken refuge in the city's Azot chemical plant and that the factory is constantly bombarded.

"Out of 100,000 residents, around 10,000 remain," Sergiy Gaiday, the governor of the Luhansk region, said on Telegram. He said Kiev's army is "holding back the enemy as much as possible."

For almost four months they have dreamt of controlling Sievierodonetsk...and they do not count the victims Luhansk governor Sergiy Gaiday

UK: Main bridges over Ukraine's Siverskyy Donets river likely destroyed

Russia will need to conduct a contested river crossing or advance on its stalled flanks after all the main bridges over the Siverskyy Donets river, linking Sievierodonetsk and Ukrainian-held territory, have likely been destroyed, Britain's Defence Ministry has said.

Ukraine has probably managed to withdraw a large proportion of its combat troops, who were originally holding the town, the ministry said.

"Russia's combat force in the Donbass is highly likely operating in increasingly ad hoc and severely undermanned groupings," it said in an intelligence update posted on Twitter.

Governor: Four killed in overnight rocket strike on outskirts of Ukraine's Sumy

An overnight Russian air-launched rocket strike hit a suburb of the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy, killing four and wounding six, the local governor has said, though he did not specify the target of the strike on the suburb of Sad.

Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said another rocket strike hit the Dobropillia district, which lies next to the Russian border, on Thursday, followed by 26 mortar rounds fired from across the border.

Slovaks give Mi helicopters, Grad rockets to Ukraine

Slovakia has donated five Soviet-designed Mi-series military helicopters and thousands of Grad multiple-rocket launcher rockets to Ukraine, its defence minister has said.

"Glad to confirm that thousands of Slovak 122mm Grad rockets and 5 Mi series helicopters have been safely donated to Ukraine armed forces," Jaroslav Nad tweeted after a meeting of NATO and other western defence ministers in Brussels.

The shipment includes four M1-17 and one Mi-2 helicopter, he said, adding that those have already been replaced in the Slovak armed forces by US-made UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters.

Two US nationals feared captured in eastern Ukraine

Two US citizens who travelled to Ukraine as volunteer fighters against Russian forces have been missing for a week and are feared captured, their family members said.

Alexander Drueke, 39, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Andy Huynh, 27, of Hartselle, Alabama, were last in contact with their families on June 8 and did not return from fighting around the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine.

The Telegraph, which first reported their disappearances, quoted an unnamed fellow fighter who said the two men were captured after running into a larger Russian force during a June 9 battle northeast of Kharkiv.

If the pair have been captured, they would be the first confirmed US nationals to have been captured in the armed conflict that began on February 24.

Alexander Drueke (L) and Andy Huynh, both US military veterans who had been living in Alabama, lost contact with their families after combat in Ukraine [Courtesy: WAAY-TV] (WAAY-TV)

