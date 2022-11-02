Fast News

Russia resumes its participation in a deal freeing up grain exports from Ukraine, after Türkiye's successful efforts — hailed by several countries — to resolve a crisis between Moscow and Kiev, even as fighting continues on its 253rd day.

After Moscow announced rejoining the landmark deal, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy thanked Turkish President Erdogan for his role in saving the deal. (Reuters)

Thursday, November 3, 2022

Zelenskyy says Russia aggression is failing

Moscow's call for security guarantees before rejoining the Ukrainian grain export deal shows "the failure of the Russian aggression", President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

After eight months of conflict, "the Kremlin is demanding security guarantees from Ukraine", Zelenskyy said in his daily evening address following the revival of the agreement.

"This shows both the failure of the Russian aggression and how strong we are when we remain united".

Ukraine hails resumption of grain deal

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy has hailed "a significant diplomatic result for our country and the whole world" after Russia rejoined a deal to allow Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea.

"Implementation of the grain export initiative continues," he said after successful Turkish efforts to revive the agreement struck between Kiev and Moscow in July.

Ukraine: Russian missiles fly over Black Sea

A Russian jet fired two cruise missiles that flew over the Black Sea corridor being used to export Ukrainian grain, President Zelenskyy said in a video address.

"Every one of these Russian launches — and they occur almost daily — directly threatens food exports," he said.

