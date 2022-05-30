Fast News

Russian and Ukrainian troops trade blows in fierce close-quarter combat in eastern Sievierodonetsk city as Moscow’s soldiers, supported by intense shelling, attempt to gain a strategic foothold to conquer the region in fighting – now in its 96th day.

The Lugansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday says that Severodonetsk's critical infrastructure is destroyed and 60 percent of damaged residential buildings cannot be restored, (AP)

Monday, May 30, 2022

Russian forces advancing on centre of Sievierodonetsk

Russian forces are edging closer to the centre of the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk despite fierce resistance, Kiev's regional governor in the region has said.

"The Russians are advancing into the middle of Sievierodonetsk. The fighting continues. The situation is very difficult," the Lugansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said in a statement on social media.

After failing to capture Ukraine's capital Kiev in the early stages of the invasion, Russia has shifted its focus to the eastern Donbass region and is attempting to consolidate areas under its control.

Two civilians killed as Russian troops enter Sievierodonetsk

Two civilians have been killed and five wounded by shelling as Russian troops entered the outskirts of the Ukrainian city Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region governor Serhiy Gaidai has said.

Gaidai said Russian troops were attacking the city with all weapons and air support and have entered its southeastern and northeastern areas.

Russia's Gazprom continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine

Russian gas producer Gazprom has said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point stood at 44.6 million cubic metres (mcm), up from 44.1 mcm on Sunday.

An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

Spain backs new sanctions against Russia, no EU agreement yet

Spain supports a new package of EU sanctions against Moscow but there is no agreement yet as some member states remain heavily dependent on Russian crude imports and are reluctant to block them, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares has said.

"There are two goals we have when approving a sanction package. One is not allowing (Russian President) Vladimir Putin to finance his war effort with European capital and the other is not allowing Vladimir Putin's war to destabilise the European Union," Albares said in an interview with state broadcaster TVE.

EU summit to agree sanctions should include Russian oil embargo

European Union leaders are due to agree at a summit later in the day that the sanctions package under preparation should include an embargo on Russian oil imports as punishment for Moscow invading Ukraine, but exempt pipeline crude deliveries.

Unable to agree on all the details of the oil embargo, the leaders will leave the final agreement on the package for later.

"The European Council agrees that the sixth package of sanctions against Russia will cover crude oil, as well as petroleum products, delivered from Russia into Member States, with a temporary exception for crude oil delivered by pipeline," the latest draft conclusions said.

UK says Russia suffers devastating losses among lower-ranked officers

Russia appears to have suffered devastating losses amongst mid- and junior-ranking officers in its conflict with Ukraine, raising the prospect of weaker military effectiveness in future, Britain's defence ministry has said.

Brigade and battalion commanders were probably deploying to the most dangerous positions while junior officers have had to lead low-level tactical actions, the ministry said on Twitter in its latest Defence Intelligence update.

"With multiple credible reports of localised mutinies amongst Russia's forces in Ukraine, a lack of experienced and credible platoon and company commanders is likely to result (in) a further decrease in morale and continued poor discipline," it said.

French foreign minister to meet Ukrainian president

French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna is set to meet Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev to express France's solidarity with Ukraine and offer more support for the country, said the French foreign affairs ministry.

Colonna's trip to Ukraine comes amid criticism from some diplomats and political analysts that France is not doing enough to support Ukraine in its fight with Russia.

Russia to service foreign debt using gas-for-roubles type scheme

Russia plans to settle its Eurobond obligations using a mechanism similar to the scheme used to pay for Russian gas in roubles, the Vedomosti newspaper reported citing Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.

In order to receive payments, Eurobond holders will have to open foreign currency and rouble accounts at a Russian bank, Siluanov told Vedomosti.

The United States pushed Russia closer to the brink of a historic debt default last Wednesday by not extending its license to pay bondholders, as Washington ramps up pressure following Russia' s military intervention in Ukraine.

Ukraine pushes back in Kherson

Ukrainian forces have counterattacked in the country's south, claiming to have pushed back Russian troops near three villages in the Kherson region.

On the weekend, Ukrainian forces pushed back Russian troops into "unfavourable positions" around the villages of Andriyivka, Lozovo and Bilohorka in Kherson, the country's military leadership said in a statement.

"Kherson, hold on. We're close!" Ukraine's general staff tweeted Sunday. Kherson, which borders Crimea, was taken by Russian forces in March and Moscow-backed officials in the region have recently pushed for annexation.

Russia damaged 1997 Founding Act by attacking Ukraine – NATO

NATO is no longer bound by past commitments to hold back from deploying its forces in eastern Europe, the US-led alliance's deputy secretary general has said.

Moscow itself has "voided of any content" the NATO-Russia Founding Act, by attacking Ukraine and halting dialogue with the alliance, Mircea Geoana told the AFP news agency.

"Now we have no restrictions to have robust posture in the eastern flank and to ensure that every square inch of NATO's territory is protected by Article 5 and our allies."

