The novel coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 40.6 million people around the world and killed at least 1.12 million. Here are updates for October 20

An elderly man with Covid-19 symptoms is transferred from the Carpe Diem nursing home to a hospital in Buenos Aires. File photo: May 07, 2020. (AFP Archive)

Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Argentina's health system strained as cases cross one million

Argentina has become the fifth country with more than one million coronavirus cases, its Health Ministry said, making it the smallest nation by far to reach the grim milestone after infections accelerated in recent weeks.

There were 1,002,662 confirmed cases of the virus in the South American country by Monday night, the ministry said in a statement. During the past 24 hours, there were 12,982 new cases reported and 451 deaths, it said.

The latest figures put it alongside the United States, India, Brazil and Russia, all with populations greatly exceeding Argentina's 45 million people.

Argentina is also grappling with low levels of testing. But for those getting tested, more than 60 percent of recent tests are coming back positive, one of the world's highest positivity rates.

The explosion in cases has strained hospitals and healthcare works, with intensive care unit beds in the country more than 64 percent occupied. In some provinces, healthcare systems are on the brink of becoming overwhelmed.

Australia's Victoria state eyes accelerating easing of curbs

Australia's Victoria state may accelerate the easing of social distancing restrictions after reporting just one new Covid-19 case on Tuesday, Premier Daniel Andrews said.

Case numbers were down from four on Monday, extending a run of single-digit daily increases to almost a week, and are well down from a peak of more than 700 cases in a single day in early August.

Melbourne's roughly 5 million residents were granted some more freedom to move about on Monday after a months-long lockdown, with time limits on exercising outdoors removed and allowed travel limits extended to 25 kilometres (15 miles) of their homes.

Australia has recorded just over 27,300 infections. Victoria accounts for more than 90 percent of the 905 deaths nationally.

Mainland China reports 19 new cases

China has reported 19 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Oct. 19, up from 13 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Tuesday.

All of the new infections were imported, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

China reported 24 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 33 a day earlier.

As of Monday, mainland China had 85,704 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The Covid-19 death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Mexico reports 3,699 new cases, 171 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 3,699 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 171 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 854,926 and the death toll to 86,338.

Health officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.