President Donald Trump goes after Antifa as domestic protests turn violent but his administration didn’t act when its activists were training with terrorists in Syria.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he’d be designating the Antifa movement as a terrorist organisation in wake of the violent protests that have swept many American cities.

Trump and the US Attorney General William Barr have blamed Antifa activists for hijacking peaceful protests, which started after a black man, George Floyd, was killed by a white policeman in Minneapolis.

The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

Washington has already put the Federal Investigation Agency in multiple cities on the job to track down the group’s members.

"The violence instigated and carried out by antifa and other similar groups in connection with the rioting is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly,” Barr said in a statement.

This isn’t the first time that Trump has directed his rage at the Antifa or Anti Fascists, a secretive movement that has come to the fore in the US recent years after its black-clad activists turned violent during protests.

FLASHBACK: Antifa members trained with designated foreign terrorist group in Syria pic.twitter.com/KYeljwN5xI — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 31, 2020

Antifa traces its origins to the anti-Nazi movement in the 1940s. It was mostly dormant for many years until Trump’s election and rise of the ‘alt-right’.

Last year, Trump made a similar call to designate the group a terrorist organisation.

Trump’s decision to declare the group a terror organisation can be difficult to implement as Antifa doesn’t have a central leadership or even a coherent ideology, a US-based security analyst told TRT World.

But it shouldn’t come as a surprise if US authorities find a link between Antifa and violent attacks during recent years.

For years there have been concerns that some Antifa activists have joined the YPG, the Syrian affiliate of the PKK terror group, in Syria, where they received military training.

I’m telling y’all. The left-wing #Antifa militants who had a chance to receive armed training from the #PKK terror group in Syria for years, pose much more danger than you think now.



Do you think they’re still in Syria? #riot #Minneapolis #protests2020 pic.twitter.com/jtpZkbdg04 — Safvan Allahverdi (@s_Allahverdi) May 31, 2020

Since 2014, hundreds of foreigners have travelled to northern Syria to join the ranks of the Marxist-Leninist YPG, which has relied on savvy PR machinery, utilising social media to find recruits.

While the YPG has been endlessly eulogised in the Western media as American allies who fiercely fought Daesh militants, little is discussed of the group’s ideology, which doesn’t tolerate dissent or difference of opinion.

With all respect Mr. President, while blaming Antifa and Radical Left in US, you know you are still spending millions dollars of US Tax Payers money to the same ones, Radical Left terrorists (PKK/YPG) and Antifa groups in Syria right? pic.twitter.com/YKlZ452yww — Ahmet Görmez (@ahmetgormez) May 30, 2020

Behind the glorified images of YPG’s female militants are many men who once made up the cadres of the PKK, a terrorist group that has waged a decades-long armed campaign against the Turkish state.

The PKK is responsible for more than 40,000 deaths. Besides killing soldiers, it has bombed shopping malls, killed politicians and executed hundreds of Kurdish-speaking villagers who didn’t abide by the group’s radical views.

Its jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan has evolved from being a Marxist-Leninist to someone who now adheres to what is called democratic confederalism with a dose of anarchism.

But the dark PKK-YPG history wasn’t a concern for young Americans and Europeans who joined its rank and file, for they were sold the idea of fighting bearded and brutal Daesh militants, a symbolic manifestation of evil.

The westerners who joined the YPG were an odd group. They were leftists, anarchists, feminists and ecology buffs. They were ex-marines, former drug addicts, misfits, adrenaline junkies or just young people sucked up in the conflicting battles of Syria.

Many of these volunteers travelled to Syria from American cities without any hindrance. Upon their return, they were hardly ever investigated.

“What does Antifa want with a bunch of seasoned combat veterans? Why do they need that to supplement their movement? It’s a very interesting question to what they were precisely upto,” Brad Johnson, a former CIA officer, said in an interview last year.

Multiple reports say that many of the far-left activists were not even sure about the real ideology and motive of the YPG, which received military and financial aid from Washington.