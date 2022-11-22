Fast News

The blast ripped through a bakery located above a student dormitory in Duhok province, said health authorities.

A view from a burning house where the fire caused by an explosion in the gas tank resulted in the death of at least 4 people and injured 26 people in Duhok, Iraq on November 21, 2022. (AA)

At least four people were killed and 26 injured when a gas explosion ripped through a bakery located above a student dormitory in Iraq’s Duhok province, health authorities said early Tuesday.

Health officials in Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) said the injured have been hospitalised.

Last week, an explosion occurred at a house in northern Iraq's Sulaymaniyah province due to a gas leak, leaving 15 people dead and 12 injured.

At least 4 people were killed and dozens injured as a result of a explosion that was caused by a leak in a gas pipe inside the students' dormitories in the city of Dohuk in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq early on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/5DEDVkEPtX — Status-6 (@Archer83Able) November 21, 2022

Source: AA