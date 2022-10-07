Fast News

"This is the strongest measure we have to go after states and state entities," PM Justin Trudeau says, referring to the Iranian government and powerful Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Ottawa has promised more targeted sanctions over the treatment of women in Iran and the downing of a civilian airliner in 2020. (Reuters Archive)

Canada has announced it will permanently deny entry to more than 10,000 members of Iran's "murderous" regime, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that Ottawa blames for "heinous" acts against the Iranian people.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he would list Iran under "the most powerful provision" of Canada's immigration and refugee act to make "over 10,000 IRGC officers and senior members most responsible for this heinous state behaviour inadmissible to Canada."

"This is the strongest measure we have to go after states and state entities," he said, noting it was previously applied only against regimes for war crimes or genocide.

Those listed "will be inadmissible to Canada forever" and will be prevented from holding assets or having any financial dealings in this country, he said.

Iran has faced increasing international condemnation and nationwide protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of morality police.

An Iranian coroner's report denied she died due to blows to the head and limbs while in custody.

READ MORE: US to expand ‘costs’ on Iran for treatment of protesters

Canada has some of the toughest measures – of any country in the world – when it comes to Iran. Today, we are taking even more action and going even further. Here’s what we’re doing to hold the Iranian regime accountable for its horrific actions: — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 8, 2022

Protests and sanctions

Thousands of Canadians have marched in the streets in recent weeks in solidarity with protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Iran's morality police.

At least 92 people have been killed in Iran since September 16, according to the Oslo-based NGO Iran Human Rights, while an official report puts the number at around 60 dead, including 12 members of the security forces.

In recent days, schoolgirls have joined in the protests by removing their hijab or shouting anti-government slogans.

Ottawa has already applied sanctions over Iran's nuclear programme, and Trudeau announced a new round last week against dozens of Iranian officials, including its morality police.

Canada also has pressed Tehran to compensate the families of victims of flight PS752 shot down in January 2020, leaving 176 dead, including 85 Canadian citizens and permanent residents.

READ MORE: Iran denies security forces killed teen at protest rally

Source: TRTWorld and agencies