A boat capsized in waters off Yemen’s coast, leaving 68 African migrants dead and 74 others missing, the UN’s migration agency said.

The vessel, with 154 Ethiopian migrants on board, sank off the southern province of Abyan early Sunday, Abdusattor Esoev, head of the International Organization for Migration in Yemen, told The Associated Press.

He said the bodies of 54 migrants washed ashore in the district of Khanfar, and 14 others were found dead and taken to a hospital mortuary in Zinjibar, the provincial capital of Abyan on Yemen’s southern coast.