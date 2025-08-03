WORLD
1 min read
Dozens dead, scores missing as vessel sinks off Yemen coast
According to IOM, only 12 migrants survived the shipwreck, and the rest were missing and presumed dead.
Dozens dead, scores missing as vessel sinks off Yemen coast
At least 68 African migrants have died and 74 are missing after a shipwreck. / AP
August 3, 2025

A boat capsized in waters off Yemen’s coast, leaving 68 African migrants dead and 74 others missing, the UN’s migration agency said.

The vessel, with 154 Ethiopian migrants on board, sank off the southern province of Abyan early Sunday, Abdusattor Esoev, head of the International Organization for Migration in Yemen, told The Associated Press.

He said the bodies of 54 migrants washed ashore in the district of Khanfar, and 14 others were found dead and taken to a hospital mortuary in Zinjibar, the provincial capital of Abyan on Yemen’s southern coast.

Recommended

Only 12 migrants survived the shipwreck, and the rest were missing and presumed dead, Esoev said.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), more than 60,000 irregular migrants have arrived in Yemen in 2024 alone.

Yemen is a common destination for hundreds of irregular migrants from the Horn of Africa, particularly Somalia and Ethiopia, who undertake this perilous journey in hopes of reaching Gulf countries to seek better living conditions.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps