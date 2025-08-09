The Lebanese army has said that at least six soldiers were killed and others wounded in an explosion while they were inspecting a weapons depot and dismantling its contents in the southern city of Tyre.

An investigation was underway to determine the cause of the blast, the army added in a statement on Saturday.

Security sources said that the explosion was caused by remnants of the Israeli war in the coastal city.

Southern Lebanon has witnessed repeated incidents involving leftover munitions from past Israeli military aggressions, which continue to pose a deadly risk to residents and security forces in the area.