Explosion of Israeli ammunition remnants kills several army members in southern Lebanon
Explosion occurred during a dismantling attempt in the Tyre district, the Lebanese National News Agency reports.
The explosion resulted in both fatalities and injuries, though the exact toll has not yet been officially confirmed. / AA
August 9, 2025

The Lebanese army has said that at least six soldiers were killed and others wounded in an explosion while they were inspecting a weapons depot and dismantling its contents in the southern city of Tyre.

An investigation was underway to determine the cause of the blast, the army added in a statement on Saturday.

Security sources said that the explosion was caused by remnants of the Israeli war in the coastal city.

Southern Lebanon has witnessed repeated incidents involving leftover munitions from past Israeli military aggressions, which continue to pose a deadly risk to residents and security forces in the area.

Israel launched military operations in Lebanon on Oct. 8, 2023, which escalated into a full-scale war by September 2024, killing more than 4,000 people and injuring around 17,000.

A ceasefire was reached in November, but Israeli forces have conducted near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon, claiming to target activities of the Hezbollah group.

Under the truce, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Tel Aviv refused to comply. Israel still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.

