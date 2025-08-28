Iran has condemned a decision by France, Germany, and the UK to trigger the so-called “snapback” mechanism to reimpose UN sanctions on Tehran over its nuclear programme.
“The attempt by the E3 to invoke snapback is inconsistent with UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and is legally void,” the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday in a statement cited by the state-run Press TV.
The ministry said the European powers “have no legal or moral right” to use the mechanism because they “violated their obligations” under the 2015 nuclear deal.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called the European move “unjustified, illegal, and lacking any legal basis,” saying Tehran will “respond appropriately” to what he views as an unlawful attempt to undermine its rights under the 2015 nuclear deal.
Araghchi urged the E3 to “correct their mistake” and warned that the move would harm Iran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and further erode the UN Security Council’s credibility.
The E3 on Thursday triggered the mechanism for reinstating UN sanctions in their dispute with Iran over its nuclear programme.
“As a result of Iran’s actions, and in accordance with paragraph 11 of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 (2015), France, Germany and the United Kingdom have today decided to notify the Security Council that we believe Iran is in significant non-performance of its commitments under the JCPoA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), thereby engaging the 'snapback' mechanism,” the three countries said in a joint statement.
“This notification initiates the snapback process defined in Resolution 2231. It opens a 30-day period before the possible reestablishment of previously terminated United Nations Security Council resolutions,” it added.
Russia: E3 'absolutely in breach of' Iran nuclear deal
Russia also accused European countries of acting “in breach” of an Iranian nuclear deal.
"About an hour ago, Russia and China put into a blue draft a Security Council Resolution," Russian charge d'affaires to the UN, Dmitry Polyanskiy, said at a news conference at UN headquarters in New York.
The draft "technically extends for six months till 18 April, 2026, the 10-year term after the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) adoption day," he said.
Criticising France, the UK and Germany for triggering the "snapback" mechanism, he said: "This move by European countries, in our view, has absolutely no legal bearing because they were not implementing Resolution 2231 in good faith. They are acting absolutely in breach of JCPOA in each and every sense and letter and spirit of this document," referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or the nuclear deal.
"We do not think that this move by these three countries should entail any action from the Council. This is our very strong and principled conviction," he added.
He noted Israel’s attacks on Iranian nuclear power plants, and urged countries to "not confuse the real source of the problem that happened." Polyanskiy stressed that an alternative Russia-China draft offers a path for diplomacy and peace, noting that Russia believes "in peace, we believe in diplomacy."
UN chief urges diplomacy
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the Security Council and participants of the Iran nuclear deal to continue negotiations.
UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Guterres is aware of a letter sent by France, Germany and the UK to the Council in accordance with Resolution 2231, which endorses the Iranian nuclear deal, and provides a framework for monitoring and ensuring Tehran’s nuclear program remains peaceful.
"The Secretary-General urges the JCPOA participants and the Security Council to continue negotiations, to find a diplomatic solution that ensures the peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear program and brings about economic benefits to the people of Iran," said Dujarric.
He emphasised the limited timeframe for progress, noting that "in the next 30 days, there is a window of opportunity to avoid any further escalation and find a way forward that serves peace."
Guterres welcomed efforts to advance negotiations while underscoring the importance of preventing a renewed military conflict.
"He also underscores the imperative to exert all efforts to prevent a renewed military conflict and calls for prioritising dialogue to address concerns related to Iran's nuclear program and broader regional security," Dujarric added.