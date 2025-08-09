US
2 min read
Trump nominates State Department spokeswoman Bruce as US deputy representative to UN
Bruce thanked Trump for choosing her for the position after the president said she will represent the country brilliantly at the UN.
Trump nominates State Department spokeswoman Bruce as US deputy representative to UN
Bruce had been the State Department spokesperson since Trump returned to the presidency this January. / Reuters Archive
August 9, 2025

US President Donald Trump has nominated Tammy Bruce for the role of the country's deputy representative to the United Nations.

"I am pleased to announce that I am nominating Tammy Bruce, a Great Patriot, Television Personality, and Bestselling Author, as our next Deputy Representative of the United States to the United Nations, with the rank of Ambassador," Trump wrote on social media on Saturday.

He congratulated Bruce for "serving with distinction as Spokesperson of the State Department, where she did a fantastic job" and said that she will "represent our Country brilliantly at the United Nations."

Bruce later thanked Trump for the nomination.

"Thank you, President Trump! So grateful for @POTUS's trust in nominating me as the Deputy Representative of the US at the UN," Bruce said on X.

"I've been honoured to serve as @StateDept Spokesperson, and now I'm blessed that in the next few weeks, my commitment to advancing America First leadership and values continues on the global stage in this new post," she added.

Recommended

Who is Bruce?

Bruce, a former conservative radio host, author, and political commentator, had been the State Department spokesperson since Trump returned to the presidency this January.

The California-born spokesperson has a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Southern California, and was awarded the Spirit of Lincoln Award from the Log Cabin Republicans in 2022, as per the State Department.

In recent weeks, she was caught in hot water after an old clip of an interview with her on Israel's i24News resurfaced after the US struck Iran in June, in which she said the US is "the greatest country in the world, next to Israel."

She has defended the Trump administration's foreign policy decisions, ranging from immigration crackdown and visa revocations to US responses to Russia's war in Ukraine and Israel's genocide in Gaza, including defending the widely condemned, controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

Bruce was a political contributor and commentator on Fox News for over 20 years.

She has also authored books like "Fear Itself: Exposing the Left’s Mind-Killing Agenda" that offer criticism of liberals and left-leaning viewpoints.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
Trump threatens national emergency in Washington over ICE dispute
Charlie Kirk's allies warn Americans: Mourn him respectfully or suffer consequences
In US, Kirk's supporters cling to gun rights despite his violent death
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
Trump's push for peace prize won't sway us: Nobel committee
FBI releases video of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect fleeing scene
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing
Charlie Kirk shooting sparks false accusations, victims fear retaliation
From Pelosi to Trump, survivors of public attacks unite after Charlie Kirk killing
US mourns Charlie Kirk on 9/11 attacks anniversary as shooter remains at large
US threatens action against foreigners 'praising or making light' of Charlie Kirk's killing
US officials on the hunt for Kirk's shooter
5 times Charlie Kirk made anti-Semitic remarks