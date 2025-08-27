Washington, DC — A day after the resolutions committee killed their bid, progressive Democratic National Committee (DNC) members and grassroots allies are showing no signs of backing down.

They are instead pressing for a full floor vote on a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, a US arms embargo on Tel Aviv, and a halt to military support to Israel.

"The DNC membership has the power to stand up and let the public see where Democrats really stand," Allison Minnerly, DNC member from Florida who introduced Resolution 18 before the resolutions committee, said in a statement on Tuesday night after the measure was rejected earlier with a voice vote at the party's late summer gathering in Minneapolis.

"We are demanding a roll-call vote so that every DNC member is accountable for where they stand in this historic moment," she added.

Inside a Minneapolis hotel ballroom on Tuesday, DNC, the governing body of the Democratic Party, wrestled with a question that has shadowed the party for nearly two years: how to talk about Israel, Palestine’s Gaza, and the war that has torn through both politics and conscience.

Ken Martin, DNC Chair, addressed 400+ elected party officials from all 50 US states and seven territories but soon the effort collapsed into something quieter.

"There's divide in our party on this issue," said Martin, his tone even but his words a concession. "We have to find a path forward as a party and we have to stay unified."

Minutes earlier, Martin had stunned the room. He withdrew his own resolution — one carefully worded to avoid alienating either side — and punted the issue to a task force. What might have been a bruising floor fight was shelved, but not solved.

The session had opened with two proposals that exposed the party’s generational rift.

One, drafted by Martin and his allies, called for an immediate ceasefire, an influx of humanitarian aid, the release of hostages, and "a credible, negotiated pathway toward a two-state solution." It echoed the language of a cautious Democratic establishment.

The other, championed by younger DNC members, went further, calling for a suspension of US military backing to Israel, an arms embargo, and formal recognition of Palestine's sovereignty.

The resolution failed.

Martin's milder version passed unanimously and with little discussion. Then came the reversal: the withdrawal and the sense that nothing had really been settled.