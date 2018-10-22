Afghans came out to vote despite serious risks to people's lives as over a hundred attacks took place on election day.

The day before the election, on Friday 19 October, was important for both the Afghan government and the Taliban, as both parties called on local imams in their respective territories to deliver their message to people.

The president of Afghanistan, in a televised message, called on people to go and cast their vote, he also called on imams of mosques to encourage people to play their part in the parliamentary elections during their Friday sermons.

On the other hand the Taliban instructed “all its mujahideen to halt this American-led process throughout the country by creating severe obstacles.”

During the Friday sermon just a day before the election, the imam in Breshna Kot, a district in Kabul, called on people “to vote and elect their representatives" though he added not to vote for women. He emphasised that they will not be able to represent the people in the best possible way.

The polls opened at 7 in the morning, and should have ended around 4pm. The high turnout was unprecedented, and many voters reached polling stations before they opened, and waited hours to cast their vote.

Nonetheless, there were several complications and difficulties that can be mostly attributed to the mismanagement by the Afghanistan Independent Election Commission (IEC).

Many polling stations lacked required election materials (biometric device and voting lists of voters), forcing polling stations to remain open several hours after the alloted time.

In some cases the biometric system for registering voters malfunctioned, and in other places reports of long delays in using the biometric system was also recorded.

On top of mismanagement, the Taliban attacked several polling stations in Kabul and many other provinces.

On the first day, the IEC citing technical and logistical problems, extended the election until Sunday 21 October 4pm.

One election observer said, “although I am an observer I am not allowed to go inside the polling station, the police tells me you are not allowed, I was asked to come at six o’clock in the morning and now it’s nine, but the polling station is not yet opened, they say the materials are finished, how it could be, if the voting process hasn’t started yet?”

With questions piling up about why polling stations hadn't been opened, police started concocting all sorts of excuses to keep people in line.

Technical and logistical challenges

The newly introduced biometric procedures seemed to have not functioned well, it was reported that the biometric Voter Verification (BVV) devices were unable to read voter fingerprints.

It has also been reported that the devices were lacking the batteries to function, and some devices malfunctioned and jammed, as one of the election observers said, “it’s a total waste, the device does not function well, and most of the Election Commission staff do not know how the device works.”

In several polling centers in Taloqan city there were issues with the biometric systems as voters were asked to cast ballots without fingerprints. The problems voters faced was not only that the biometric device malfunctioned, but there were complications in finding voter names on the voters list.

“It took several minutes for IEC staff to find the voter's name,” said a voter casting his vote on the second day of the election.

In some polling centers, after not finding their names, the voters left saying they would come back later.

Asad, a voter in his late 30s, said, “I went early in the morning to cast my vote after waiting for 3 hours, I decided to go home and come later, but at the end I was not willing to go again and stand in line.”

Another problem was the closure of polling centers in Kabul and throughout Afghanistan.

The Afghanistan Independent Election Commission by the end of the first day announced that from 5074 polling centers across the country, including Kandahar, 4530 were open, 371 remained closed due to technical problems - out of which 45 were in Kabul.