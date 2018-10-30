WORLD
4 MIN READ
Pipe bomb package addressed to CNN in Atlanta intercepted
CNN President Jeff Zucker said the package posed no danger to the channel in the incident that came just three days after the arrest of a man accused of sending several mail bombs to prominent individuals last week.
Pipe bomb package addressed to CNN in Atlanta intercepted
Postal service continues as usual after a report of a suspicious package discovered at a US Post Office facility in Atlanta, Georgia, US, October 29, 2018. / Reuters
October 30, 2018

A man accused of mailing 14 pipe bombs to prominent critics of US President Donald Trump was ordered held without bail on Monday, and authorities intercepted a similar suspicious package addressed to CNN in Atlanta.

The latest developments in the bomb case came with just over a week to go in highly charged political campaigns across the nation leading up to November 6 elections. 

Democrats are battling to seize control of a Congress now held by Trump's Republican Party.

In US District Court on Monday afternoon, Cesar Sayoc, his salt-and-pepper hair pulled back into a ponytail, remained largely silent, only acknowledging Judge Edwin Torres' reading of the charges against him.

Shackled and wearing a beige jumpsuit, the 56-year-old man began to tear up, and the three attorneys with him stood shoulder to shoulder to obscure news reporters' and photographers' view of him.

Sayoc was scheduled to appear in court in Miami again on Friday.

The former male stripper, part-time pizza deliveryman and apparent avid Trump fan is charged with five felony counts: interstate transportation and illegal mailing of explosives, threatening a former president, making threatening interstate communications and assaulting federal officers.

Outside the court, defense attorney Jamie Benjamin called the charges "flimsy" and accused the government of trying Sayoc in the media, forcing judgment before the case has gone to court.

"All there is this thin amount of evidence that has been alleged in that complaint," Benjamin said.

Recommended

Sayoc's case is expected to be moved to New York, where he will be prosecuted by the US Attorney's Office there, officials said.

Earlier on Monday, the FBI said a suspicious package addressed to CNN's headquarters had been intercepted at an Atlanta post office.

A package containing a bomb sent to CNN's New York offices at the Time Warner Center forced the evacuation on Wednesday of the building.

In a tweet, CNN President Jeff Zucker said the package posed no danger to the channel. This latest incident comes just three days after the arrest of a man accused of sending several mail bombs to prominent individuals last week. The targets included former president Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and CNN's Time Warner building in New York. 

Tensions stirred by the rash of pipe bombs ratcheted up even further after a gunman opened fire at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday, killing 11 worshipers while yelling "All Jews must die."

All of the bombs were sent through the US Postal Service and intercepted before reaching their intended targets. No one has been hurt.

The first of last week's 14 bombs turned up on October 22 in the mailbox of billionaire Democratic donor George Soros' home in the suburb of Katonah, New York.

More bombs were sent to a range of prominent Democrats, including former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and other frequent targets of Trump's scorn.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites