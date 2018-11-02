Native HGK-84 precision guidance kit

On Monday, Turkey’s National Defence Ministry stated that Turkey successfully test-fired a locally-produced precision guidance kit known as the HGK-84.

“The test-firing of our HGK-84 LAB (Precision Guidance Kit-84 Laser Seeker Head) produced by domestic and national facilities were successfully carried out,” announced the national defence ministry.

It is a GPS/INS guidance kit that transforms existing 2,000-pound MK-84 general purpose and penetrator bombs into air-to-ground smart bombs enabling precision-strike capabilities in all-weather conditions.

Turkey’s unmanned aerial vehicles and drones

When Turkish drones destroyed Russian-made Pantsir air defence systems in Idlib province, Syria, it was considered a landmark moment that demonstrated the work Turkish defence companies have put in to ensure the country’s competence in the world of warfare.

But this is only the beginning because the 2020s are, by many, being considered a progressive time for Turkey’s Armed Forces, as the various platforms that are in development promise something fresh and quite different.

The country’s unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) like the Bayraktar TB-2 and the Anka, pack a punch, and boast 55kg and 200kg combat payloads, respectively. They carry Roketsan-manufactured ‘small and smart’ solutions, such as the MAM-L, which has boosted their efficiency in combat.

In addition to this, the Akinci (Raider)’s profile will also soon no doubt grow, not least because the much-hailed Baykar-designed and produced machine, carries a powerful payload of 1,350kg.

This huge increase in combat capacity will enable the platform to arm itself with what is believed to be ‘game-changing’ amounts of munitions.

The combination of air-launched cruise missiles and drones, would suddenly offer the Turkish defence planners an option of ‘unmanned deep-strike missions’, because along with the SOM-A air-launched cruise missile, the Akinci will be able to deliver MK-82 and MK-83 bombs, These were upgraded to JDAM (Joint Direct Attack Munition) standards by TUBITAK SAGE when they were added to with a KGK (Wing-assisted guidance kit).

The GPS/INS-supported guidance enables these “once dumb bombs” to hit their targets from up to a range of 100km (depending on the drop altitude) and 10m of CEP (circular error probable).

The other significant unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) will be Aksungur, which will carry a magnetic anomaly detector (MAD) and a sonobuoy, which are both essential tools for anti-submarine warfare (ASW).

There is no doubt that unmanned systems are cheaper to field and operate, and more expendable as they do not pose risk to innocent lives.

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) is also said to be currently working on an even faster platform, a mighty drone that will go by the name of Goksungur and is being dubbed ‘the supersonic version of the Aksungur’.

Long-Range Missile Defence System (SIPER) delivery by 2021

Following the US Congress decision to suspend the sale of next-generation F-35 fighter jets to Turkey as a result of the country’s move to procure the Russian S400 missile system, Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkey would look to domestically produce a long-range missile defence system of its own.

The US has also consistently turned down Turkish attempts to procure the MQ-9 Reaper drone and Patriot missile systems.

"As long as we remain only a user of technology, we cannot guarantee our freedom in any area," President Erdogan said.

Hypersonic Electromagnetic Railgun (SAPAN)