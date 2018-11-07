At least 47 people were killed in Zimbabwe on Wednesday when two buses collided on a road between the capital Harare and the southeastern town of Rusape, police confirmed to AFP news agency.

"We confirm 47 people have died in a road traffic accident at the 166km peg along the Harare-Mutare highway," police spokesman Paul Nyathi said.

State broadcaster ZimbabweBroadcasting Corporation (or ZBC) also reported the death toll saying several others had been injured.

In a post on Twitter, the state-run Herald newspaper said pictures from the scene were too graphic to post.