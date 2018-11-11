WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli air strikes kill at least seven in Gaza
Palestines Ministry of Health in Gaza say Israeli forces targeted a group of people east of Khan Younis.
Israeli air strikes kill at least seven in Gaza
An explosion is seen during Israeli air strikes in Gaza October 27, 2018. / Reuters Archive
November 11, 2018

Israeli air strikes have killed at least seven Palestinians in what appeared to be a targeted hit near the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza late on Sunday.

A Hamas official said violence erupted when a group of its members were fired upon by a passing car belonging to Israel forces.

Hamas members gave chase and witnesses said during the chase Israeli aircrafts fired over 40 missiles on the Hamas vehicle.

Among the dead were Hamas commanders Nour Baraka and Mohammad Al-Qarra, medical officials said.

TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd brings the latest from the Occupied East Jerusalem.

Recommended

Sunday's attack comes as Israel and Hamas, who controls Gaza, appeared to be making progress toward an unofficial ceasefire.

Israel last week allowed Qatar to deliver $15 million to Hamas, while Hamas scaled back its weekly demonstration along the Israeli border.

Israeli forces said in a brief statement "during an operational activity in the Gaza Strip, an exchange of fire evolved."

Shortly after the violence erupted, sirens warning of rocket fire from Gaza sounded in southern Israel, though there were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

Israeli minister Avigdor Lieberman was holding consultations at Israel's military headquarters to discuss the situation, his office said in a statement.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites