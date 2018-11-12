On October 17, Prime MinisterJustin Trudeau made the announcement, after the House of Commons and the Senate of Canada passed legislation, that recretional marijuana was legalised across the country. Less than a month later, the country's health officials are calling for strict controls to ensure minors aren't getting affected by edible marijuana.

Despite alarmist news in media about people suffering from “marijuana poisoning”, even the official pamphlet by Drug Free Kids Canada warn parents against drug use among children.

The pamphlet underlines that “too much of the drug in a person’s system can have harmful effects, and isn’t as benign as some teens believe.”

Too much of a good thing?

There’s the argument over whether to call “too much of the drug” an overdose or a case of poisoning. The medical community in Canada is split over the nomenclature, as the word “overdose” implies death in everyday usage, whereas it should simply mean using more than the amount you intended to use. Another faction says such cases should be named “poisoning” as they don’t end up in death but often require a trip to the doctor and oversight after.

What’s alarming, however, is the fact that children have more access to marijuana than before, even young ones who have no idea what they’re ingesting. The Canadian Institute of Health reported that 582 people under the age of 20 visited an emergency department in either Ontario or Alberta because of cannabis poisoning in the 2017-2018 fiscal year. The year before, 364 people had made a similar visit.

Edibles not yet legal

Children are at an increased risk because the edibles come in the attractive forms of gummy bears, candies and brownies, and are freely on sale in Canada, even though these versions of the drug are not yet legal in the country.