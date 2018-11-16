The search for victims of a catastrophic blaze that reduced a northern California town to ashes intensified on Thursday and authorities said the list of those reported missing had expanded to more than 600 in the deadliest wildfire in California history.

At least 63 people have been confirmed dead so far in the Camp Fire, which erupted a week ago in the drought-parched Sierra foothills 280 km (170 miles) north of San Francisco. It now ranks as one of the most lethal single US wildfires in more than a century.

Authorities attributed the high death toll in part to the staggering speed with which the wind-driven flames, fueled by desiccated scrub and trees, raced through Paradise, a town of 27,000 residents.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan reports from California.

Huge losses

Nearly 9,000 homes and other buildings, including most of the town, were incinerated last Thursday night, hours after the blaze erupted, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

What was left was a ghostly, smoky expanse of empty lots covered in ash and strewn with twisted wreckage and debris.