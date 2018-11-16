American prosecutors have obtained a sealed indictment against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, whose website published thousands of classified US government documents, a US federal court document showed on Thursday.

The document, which prosecutors say was filed by mistake, asks a judge to seal documents in a criminal case unrelated to Assange, and carries markings indicating it was originally filed in US District Court in Alexandria, Virginia in August.

A source familiar with the matter said the document was initially sealed but unsealed this week for reasons that are unclear at the moment.

On social network Twitter, Wikileaks said it was an "apparent cut-and-paste error."

Charges unclear

US officials had no comment on the disclosure in the document about a sealed indictment of Assange. It is unclear what charges Assange faces.

But Joshua Stueve, a spokesman for the prosecutors' office that filed the document that was unsealed, told Reuters, "The court filing was made in error. That was not the intended name for this filing."

Prosecutors sought to keep the charges confidential until after Assange's arrest, the document shows, saying the move was essential to ensure he did not evade or avoid arrest and extradition in the case.